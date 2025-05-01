This Historic Montana Fire Lookout Offers A Unique Rustic Stay With Endless Rocky Mountain Views
Wildfires are a reality of life in the American West, and in the early to mid-1900s, the Forest Service built a variety of fire lookout towers, situated on the tops of lofty mountain peaks, to better spot smoke during those hot summer months. Nowadays, with newer technology like aerial detection, there are more ways to spot fires, and so many of these historic lookouts have now become unique places to stay for the night (still run by the Forest Service!). There are a variety of fire lookouts throughout the West, like in Idaho, where some of the state's coziest alpine escapes are these unique fire lookouts, or in the Rocky Mountains of Montana. Some are difficult to reach and very rustic, some are nothing more than ruins, and others are reachable by car and have a few more creature comforts.
One of these historic fire lookouts available for overnight stays, which overlooks the picturesque wilderness of the Seeley-Swan Valley, is the Double Arrow Lookout Tower. Double Arrow Lookout was originally built in 1933, and offers expansive views of the Seeley Valley, the Swan Mountains, and more, from its 20-foot-high vantage point, complete with a wraparound catwalk.
Double Arrow Lookout near Seeley Lake, Montana
Double Arrow Lookout, part of the National Historic Lookout Register, is located in the Lolo National Forest, near the unincorporated town of Seeley Lake, Montana. Seeley Lake, situated between Yellowstone and Glacier National Park, is a remote recreation paradise of natural beauty. Paddle or swim on Seeley Lake or the Seeley River, or other nearby lakes like Placid, Inez, and Alva. There are plenty of hikes in the area, to waterfalls and up picturesque peaks, and several biking opportunities, like the Swan Divide/Great Divide mountain biking route. Chill on the beach at Seeley Lake or Placid Lake, and in the summer, pick huckleberries right around the Double Arrow Lookout.
Western larch trees, which can grow to be giant, fill the forests around the lookout and Seeley Lake — make sure to visit "Gus," the largest Western larch in North America. Double Arrow Lookout and Seeley Lake are also close to the renowned Bob Marshall Wilderness, which preserves 1.5 million acres of pristine backcountry.
How to reach Double Arrow Lookout Tower
The closest airport to Seeley Lake and Double Arrow Lookout is in Missoula, Montana, where you can surround yourself with beauty in this cozy Montana city with charm and activities. It's about one hour from Missoula to the town of Seeley Lake, where you'll stock up on necessary supplies, followed by a further 15-minute drive from the lookout. Double Arrow Lookout, unlike many, does have electricity and heat, as well as a stove, refrigerator, and sleeping platform, so you won't be roughing it too much. You'll still feel like you're in the middle of nowhere (not to mention on top of the world). One of the many perks of spending a night in an old fire lookout.
Even in the middle of summer, mountain weather can be unpredictable, and the nights can get chilly. Bring extra layers and rain gear, along with sturdy shoes. While you can drive right to the bottom of the lookout tower, you'll need a high-clearance vehicle for the rural roads (your ancient Dodge Neon isn't going to cut it for this trip). Don't forget essentials like bedding, water, food, and toilet paper. Also, a camera, because those views are just begging to be captured, after all. Double Arrow Lookout Tower is available for booking on a rolling basis, starting at $75 per night, on recreation.gov.