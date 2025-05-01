This Historic Montana Fire Lookout Offers A Unique Rustic Stay With Endless Rocky Mountain Views

Wildfires are a reality of life in the American West, and in the early to mid-1900s, the Forest Service built a variety of fire lookout towers, situated on the tops of lofty mountain peaks, to better spot smoke during those hot summer months. Nowadays, with newer technology like aerial detection, there are more ways to spot fires, and so many of these historic lookouts have now become unique places to stay for the night (still run by the Forest Service!). There are a variety of fire lookouts throughout the West, like in Idaho, where some of the state's coziest alpine escapes are these unique fire lookouts, or in the Rocky Mountains of Montana. Some are difficult to reach and very rustic, some are nothing more than ruins, and others are reachable by car and have a few more creature comforts.

One of these historic fire lookouts available for overnight stays, which overlooks the picturesque wilderness of the Seeley-Swan Valley, is the Double Arrow Lookout Tower. Double Arrow Lookout was originally built in 1933, and offers expansive views of the Seeley Valley, the Swan Mountains, and more, from its 20-foot-high vantage point, complete with a wraparound catwalk.