Oregon's Charming Storybook Nordic Center Offers Unique Art, A Cozy Brunch, And A Wild, Whimsical Troll
The five Nordic countries of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden all rank high among the 14 happiest countries in the world. So who couldn't use a touch of Scandinavia in their day? That's the idea behind Nordia House, Portland State University's center celebrating Scandinavian culture. Opened in 2015 by Nordic Northwest, a nonprofit run by the university, Nordia House was built to preserve and share the rich history of Scandinavian culture brought to the Pacific Northwest by immigrants during the 19th century. To them, the brisk weather, temperate evergreen rainforests, and the region's coastal fjords felt like a home away from home.
Norway is considered one of the best European countries to visit for culture, charm, and food, and Nordia House delivers a similar slice of hygge. Designed using the Scandinavian principles of simplicity and harmony with landscape while making use of natural materials, the main Nordia House center offers modern comfort in the form of breezy art galleries and a koselig cafe. Plus, there's a friendly troll in the garden, and the historic Swedish home next door looks to be out of a tale by Hans Christian Andersen.
How to spend a day at Nordia House
Broder Söder, Nordia House's delicious brunch venue, is probably its most popular drawcard. Open till 3 p.m., 7 days a week, this breezy cafe's menu features classic fare like smörgåsbords, open-face smørrebrød sandwiches, savory potato crepes, and sweet Danish pancake balls. There's also a huge selection of coffees, teas, and aquavit (Scandinavia's answer to gin) if you'd like to enjoy the afternoon tradition of fika.
Nordia House's main center offers interactive exhibitions and art shows, and this is good news since Portland is considered one of America's dreamiest cities for art lovers. Past installations include Finnish sauna displays, tastes of Nordic Christmas, Norse silversmithing, and Icelandic textiles. And now through 2026, visitors can stand dwarfed beneath a whimsical giant troll. Made of repurposed wood, Ole Bolle was designed by Danish environmental art activist Thomas Dambo. The troll is one of six mythical custodians of nature, currently scattered throughout the Northwest as part of a public art project.
For a slice of storybook charm, trot over to the must-see Fogelbo. The historic log home, built in 1940, offers a glimpse into traditional Swedish design and a wealth of Scandinavian antiquities. Nordia House docents and Sir Ross Fogelquist of the Order of the Polar Star — who still lives at Fogelbo — offer tours throughout the year (on select Fridays and Saturdays only).
Planning your visit and what to know before you go
Located about 7 miles southwest of downtown Portland, Nordia House is open seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends. Admission is free (as is parking), and there's a TriMet bus stop out front on Oleson Road (a boon for those from out of town — after all, Portland is one of America's most walkable cities, according to travelers).
The property includes over 2 acres of woodlands and walking paths. Spring and summer bring blooms to the gardens, as well as an annual calendar of ticketed events. Enjoy crafts, costumes, and games at the Fastelavn children's fair in March; flower crowns and music at the Midsummer fest in June; and a healthy helping of mead, ale, axe throwing, and other warrior crafts at Viking Beer Fest in August.
Winter turns Nordia House into a traditional Santa Claus land of sorts with an annual holiday fair in December and themed decorations at Fogelbo. Visitors can even shop for gifts at the Nordic Vintage and Treasure Sale or Finn Ware store, featuring fine Scandinavian products.