Oregon's Charming Storybook Nordic Center Offers Unique Art, A Cozy Brunch, And A Wild, Whimsical Troll

The five Nordic countries of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden all rank high among the 14 happiest countries in the world. So who couldn't use a touch of Scandinavia in their day? That's the idea behind Nordia House, Portland State University's center celebrating Scandinavian culture. Opened in 2015 by Nordic Northwest, a nonprofit run by the university, Nordia House was built to preserve and share the rich history of Scandinavian culture brought to the Pacific Northwest by immigrants during the 19th century. To them, the brisk weather, temperate evergreen rainforests, and the region's coastal fjords felt like a home away from home.

Norway is considered one of the best European countries to visit for culture, charm, and food, and Nordia House delivers a similar slice of hygge. Designed using the Scandinavian principles of simplicity and harmony with landscape while making use of natural materials, the main Nordia House center offers modern comfort in the form of breezy art galleries and a koselig cafe. Plus, there's a friendly troll in the garden, and the historic Swedish home next door looks to be out of a tale by Hans Christian Andersen.