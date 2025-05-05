This Unexpected 'Night Life' Activity Only Happens Once A Month In Utah's Breathtaking Bryce Canyon

Getting to Bryce Canyon takes a little bit of planning, but it's definitely worth it. Visitors can fly into Salt Lake City International Airport and take a four-hour drive to reach the park. Our advice? Rent a car and make an unforgettable road trip across Utah's Mighty Five national parks. It's totally worth it. For accommodations, The Lodge at Bryce Canyon is a favorite, but it fills up fast. There are a few other hotels nearby, but if the weather is nice, camping is also a great option. Once you score a ticket, you'll need to check in at the visitor center the day of to secure your place (make sure you go during operating hours). Rangers will also need to see that you have the proper hiking shoes. They're pretty strict on this, so you can read all of the information online before trekking out there.

While you're out near Bryce Canyon, there are plenty of other nearby hikes and nature sites you can explore during your trip. Zion National Park is obviously a must — if you want to avoid crowds, you can try this other entrance, which will take you to breathtaking canyons, trails, vistas, and camping. Or head to Arches National Park. If you want a break from all the rugged outdoor adventures, take a pit stop in Springdale, a scenic, artsy town filled with cozy shops and eateries. No matter where you venture off in this part of Utah, it will be magical. But nothing quite compares to the quiet stillness of Bryce Canyon's hidden trails at night. This monthly moonlit ritual just might be Utah's most unexpected nightlight — and it's downright epic.