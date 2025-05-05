This Unexpected 'Night Life' Activity Only Happens Once A Month In Utah's Breathtaking Bryce Canyon
Utah is certainly no stranger to natural wonder. Driving through the canyons and parks, one instantly feels as if they've stepped onto another planet, passing crimson cliffs, winding canyons, and layers upon layers of pastel-hued hills. There's no place on earth quite like it. But amongst the five national parks that grace Utah's soil, Bryce Canyon is on another level. Deemed "America's Most Unique National Park," Bryce Canyon is an otherworldly amphitheater filled with towering hoodoos that look straight out of a Dr. Seuss storybook. And while hiking through the jagged spires is absolutely breathtaking during the day, under the light of the full moon, it's pretty much a spiritual experience.
Once a month, you can check out Bryce Canyon's "night life" on a ranger-led Full Moon Hike that takes small groups of visitors on a 1- to 2-mile trek to experience the park from a completely new perspective. White light flashlights and headlamps are strictly forbidden so you can really lean into the experience of navigating nature with the lunar glow as your guide. It's a once-in-a-lifetime adventure in one of the most epic parks in the country, as you watch a bewitching silent disco beneath the endless stars.
What to know about the Bryce Canyon Full Moon Hike
The Bryce Canyon Full Moon Hike tickets are available via lottery, released in two phases on Recreation.gov. The first 15 tickets are released at 10 a.m. EST, two weeks before the event, and 10 more are released five days in advance. The hikes only take place during full moons that align with clear skies and safe trail conditions, which gives them an even more elusive and exclusive feel. Without the assistance of artificial lights, your eyes slowly begin to adjust to the natural luminance so that you can experience the park in a way like never before. The shadows of the hoodoos bathed in the blue-gray moonlight are really breathtaking.
The surreal calm, whispering winds, and feeling of being a part of something sacred are just a few of the many reasons this hike is so popular, according to online reviews. Some even say that it's one of the most spiritual park experiences they've ever had, and this is coming from people visiting Utah, where everything feels majestic. The rangers take you through the hike, sharing information and tales about the moon and the park while basking in the glory of being able to experience both at the same time.
Getting to Bryce Canyon National Park & things to do nearby
Getting to Bryce Canyon takes a little bit of planning, but it's definitely worth it. Visitors can fly into Salt Lake City International Airport and take a four-hour drive to reach the park. Our advice? Rent a car and make an unforgettable road trip across Utah's Mighty Five national parks. It's totally worth it. For accommodations, The Lodge at Bryce Canyon is a favorite, but it fills up fast. There are a few other hotels nearby, but if the weather is nice, camping is also a great option. Once you score a ticket, you'll need to check in at the visitor center the day of to secure your place (make sure you go during operating hours). Rangers will also need to see that you have the proper hiking shoes. They're pretty strict on this, so you can read all of the information online before trekking out there.
While you're out near Bryce Canyon, there are plenty of other nearby hikes and nature sites you can explore during your trip. Zion National Park is obviously a must — if you want to avoid crowds, you can try this other entrance, which will take you to breathtaking canyons, trails, vistas, and camping. Or head to Arches National Park. If you want a break from all the rugged outdoor adventures, take a pit stop in Springdale, a scenic, artsy town filled with cozy shops and eateries. No matter where you venture off in this part of Utah, it will be magical. But nothing quite compares to the quiet stillness of Bryce Canyon's hidden trails at night. This monthly moonlit ritual just might be Utah's most unexpected nightlight — and it's downright epic.