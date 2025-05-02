One Of Portugal's 'Most Precious Islands' Offers Unmatched Natural Beauty Just 6 Miles From The Mainland

Portugal's sprawling Atlantic coastline offers over 500 miles of hidden coves, rugged cliffs, and golden beaches. Many visitors flock to the sunny shores of the Algarve in the south for some of the most breathtaking beaches in the country. However, Portugal's Silver Coast, known as Costa de Prata, is often overlooked as a destination. Rather than shuttling between Lisbon and Porto, rent a car and explore the coastline between these cities. An hour's drive north of Lisbon, you'll find Peniche, the gateway to the Berlengas Islands. This archipelago is described as one of Portugal's "most precious" for its unique ecosystem that is a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve.

To protect Berlengas' environment, only a limited number of people per day are allowed to visit the main island of Berlenga Grande. You'll need to reserve a spot for access and pay a small fee. Taking a boat from Peniche is the only way to get there. Several boat operators in Peniche run ferries and tours with a morning drop-off and afternoon pick-up. The ride takes about 30 to 45 minutes, depending on the sea conditions. While it's possible to access the main island year-round, it's best visited when the weather is better from March to October. Be warned: The waters around the Berlenga Islands can be rough. Even seasoned sailors have felt a little queasy on the ride over. It's worth it, though. Berlengas is a place of wild beauty and history. Visitors can climb the rampart of a medieval fort, see the powerful lighthouse that wards off shipwrecks, and swim in the clear waters of its coves and beaches.