Tucked In Virginia's Shenandoah Valley Is A Quaint City Of Tree-Lined Cobbled Streets And Historic Charm

Although there's no shortage of vibrant cities with charming cobblestone streets in America, a little Virginia gem in the Shenandoah Valley that you've likely never heard of beckons for exploration: Winchester. This historically rich city is known for its quaint shopping centre in the Old Town, a plethora of important American landmarks, along with museums and other amenities — it deserves a spot on your Virginia bucket list.

Originally named Frederick Town, in the mid-1700s, Winchester became a political and military training ground for George Washington, who also built the iconic Fort Loudoun (which still stands today). Though the story of Washington chopping down a cherry tree is a myth, the fact that Winchester has a plethora of orchards certainly isn't. In fact, no region in Virginia produces more apples than the city of Winchester. In the spring, you can take part in the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival, where more than 250,000 visitors gather to celebrate Winchester's vibrant spirit and blooming beauty.

Old Town Winchester, the centerpiece of Winchester's expansive National Register Historic District, will take you back 250 years. Striking architecture, including the grand Frederick County Court House, will surely catch your eye. As you'll read below, shoppers and museum enthusiasts are especially in for a treat when visiting this cultural gem of a city.