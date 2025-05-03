Although a small town in Pennsylvania is home to the oldest pretzel bakery in America, there's a city in Illinois that claims the title of "Pretzel City" because of an infamous bakery in the town started by a German immigrant baker around 1860. On Illinois State Route 20, if you're making your way from the city of Rockford west to the cozy, historic Midwest town of Galena, you'll pass the city of Freeport, Illinois, located on the Pecatonica River. Situated in Stephenson County just one hour east of Galena and an hour south of Monroe, Wisconsin, the city of Freeport may seem like a quaint town on the way to somewhere else. But this small city offers plenty of American history and notable spots worth stopping to experience, including outdoor parks, nature trails, restaurants, museums, festivals, and — well — pretzels.

According to the Freeport Journal-Standard, the small city's oldest newspaper, "It is believed the Billerbeck Bakery instituted the production of pretzels, which became the trademark for the city and the athletic teams of Freeport High School." Freeport doesn't take its nickname lightly: the Pretzel City puts on an annual Pretzel Fest complete with live music performances, polka dancing, games, and pretzel-themed souvenirs. In 2025, the festival attempted to create a world record by photographing the largest pretzel shape created by humans. If you're traveling to Freeport during football season, attending a local high school Pretzels Game is a must. Check out the Freeport High School website for their annual calendar. To get to Freeport, you can fly into the Chicago Rockford International Airport, about 30 minutes away, or into Chicago O'Hare International Airport, about an hour and a half drive away.