Just North Of California, Oregon's Uncrowded, Majestic Redwood Forests Soar Along A Misty Coastline

When the word "redwood" is bandied about in conversation, people's minds usually venture to the giant, otherworldly trees found in Northern California's Redwood National Forest. These trees, which are the world's largest, define the landscape of this part of North America. However, not many people may know that just over the border in neighboring Oregon is another majestic redwood forest that soars along an iconic misty coastline.

The types of redwoods that grow here are known as coast redwoods. The range of this tree is around 450 miles within the fabled summer fog belt of California and Oregon. The fog belt creates the ideal habitat for these trees, which prefer shady and moist environments. Coast redwoods not only grow tall, but they're also strong and tough. Most have bark that measures 12 inches thick, and they can easily grow upwards of 300 feet tall and 10 feet wide and can live for over 1,000 years.

While the majority of these trees exist in places like California's Big Basin Redwoods State Park, there is a small pocket of redwood forest located about 10 miles into southern Oregon. This tiny footprint makes the coast redwood the rarest forest type in the state, which means it's well worth exploring. What's more, being farther away from the ever-popular California redwoods means that visiting these mystical forests can be done with far smaller crowds.