This Unique Medieval-Style Castle On Massachusetts' North Shore Is Filled With Fascinating Artifacts

Massachusetts has many coastal gems among its northern towns and cities, and Gloucester is known for beautiful beaches, whale watching, and being America's oldest seaport. What most people don't know is that it's also home to one of the most unique and fascinating pieces of property open to the public just north of Boston — the Hammond Castle Museum.

Once the private residence of John Hays Hammond Jr., who built the castle from 1926 to 1929 with the intent of housing his extensive collection of historical artifacts, the museum is now committed to being a Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics (STEAM) organization. With a mission of highlighting the importance of these subjects in education, the private non-profit aims to foster the same curiosity in its visitors that shaped Hammond's contributions to the areas of radio control, technology, and innovation.

Visitors can make the hour-long drive from Boston, which is home to America's oldest public park, to witness this spectacle. Situated right on the sea, this medieval-style castle will transport visitors to another place and time (yes, it even has a drawbridge). Keenly aware of the privilege his family wealth provided, it was Hammond's intent to evoke the feeling of being in Europe within the castle walls, thereby transporting visitors who may not have the means to leave the country to a new and exciting destination in Massachusetts. Hammond's vision lives on today for all guests of the castle. With guided and self-guided touring options, as well as a host of exhibitions and seasonal events, there's no shortage of things to see during your visit.