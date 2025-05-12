Hidden In The Blue Ridge Mountains Is A Charming Virginia Town Steeped In American History

Approximately 20 miles from metropolitan Roanoke, Virginia, is the charming town of Fincastle. Located in Botetourt County of Virginia's famed Blue Ridge Mountains (which offers scenic trails and stunning views), Fincastle's history dates back to the mid-1700s, in the earliest days of America's history. Many of the town's buildings and structures reflect this storied history, particularly the Botetourt County Court House, originally designed by Thomas Jefferson and houses many impressive historical documents, many signed by other historical figures.

Like the many cities and towns of the Blue Ridge Mountains (including unique communities with ethereal waterfalls), Fincastle embodies the lush beauty of vibrant foliage that is synonymous with the Appalachians. The small town is worth visiting all year round, but is most vibrant and breathtaking during the spring and fall months when its natural beauty is particularly striking.

With a population of less than 1,000 residents, according to the 2023 census count, Fincastle has truly earned its small-town distinction. That, however, does not mean that the town lacks interest and visitors' appeal. Its quaint and charming shops, local market, and art galleries, many of which are rooted in its historical background, make Fincastle the perfect small-town escape.