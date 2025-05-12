Hidden In The Blue Ridge Mountains Is A Charming Virginia Town Steeped In American History
Approximately 20 miles from metropolitan Roanoke, Virginia, is the charming town of Fincastle. Located in Botetourt County of Virginia's famed Blue Ridge Mountains (which offers scenic trails and stunning views), Fincastle's history dates back to the mid-1700s, in the earliest days of America's history. Many of the town's buildings and structures reflect this storied history, particularly the Botetourt County Court House, originally designed by Thomas Jefferson and houses many impressive historical documents, many signed by other historical figures.
Like the many cities and towns of the Blue Ridge Mountains (including unique communities with ethereal waterfalls), Fincastle embodies the lush beauty of vibrant foliage that is synonymous with the Appalachians. The small town is worth visiting all year round, but is most vibrant and breathtaking during the spring and fall months when its natural beauty is particularly striking.
With a population of less than 1,000 residents, according to the 2023 census count, Fincastle has truly earned its small-town distinction. That, however, does not mean that the town lacks interest and visitors' appeal. Its quaint and charming shops, local market, and art galleries, many of which are rooted in its historical background, make Fincastle the perfect small-town escape.
Experience the historic beauty of Fincastle with The Historic Fincastle Inc. walking tour
Like most small towns, Fincastle, Virginia is very walkable and worth spending the day strolling around and exploring. However, for a more structured and informative tour that will allow visitors to soak in the town's historic structures and background, a guided tour by the Historic Fincastle, Inc. is a must. Established in the late 1960s, the Historic Fincastle, Inc.'s official mission and goal is to educate people and protect the historic elements of the town. Offered by appointment, the tour features many of the town's historic buildings that date back to the 18th and 19th centuries and remnants of the old days. This includes old cisterns and wells, old gravestones, and the steeples that contain bells that are still rung every New Year's Eve.
Speaking of New Year's Eve, a must-experience event for anyone visiting Fincastle in late December is the New Year's Eve ringing of the bells. Dating back more than 150 years, the tradition is so renowned that the Library of Congress recognized and described it as, per Historic Fincastle, Inc., "a joyous tolling to celebrate the beginning of the New Year."
Art and theater thrive in Fincastle
Despite its quaint small-town nature, Fincastle still boasts a very active art and theater scene. After exploring Fincastle's history, visitors can immerse themselves in the local art scene at the many art studios and galleries throughout the town, like the Fincastle Gallery. For a bit of theater, the Attic Productions theater showcases many popular productions. For visitors seeking more outdoor adventures beyond simply walking, the Springwood Bike Loop offers a cycling route of more than 30 miles that will take riders through the most stunning parts of the town.
Like many small towns, Fincastle is not exactly known for its 5-star luxurious hotel and resort accommodations. Visitors must trek to Roanoke for a Best Western or Comfort Inn. However, the town offers a bed & breakfast (which are affordable and authentic alternatives to hotels, recommended by Rick Steves), located in its heart center. The 25 East Main Bed & Breakfast offers guests the best of both worlds, as it is located in one of the town's historic buildings, but has been upgraded with many modern amenities. With its ideal location, guests can easily access many natural attractions that make Fincastle a charming slice of Virginian beauty. Fincastle is accessible by plane, via the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.