Tennessee's 'High Forest' Is A Secret Picturesque Town With Roaming Elephants And An Idyllic Wine Trail Nearby

When you think of Tennessee, you most likely think of Nashville's music scene, crawling with bachelorette parties, or the Great Smoky Mountains, home to uncrowded, charming towns with orchards. Elephants and wine probably aren't the first things that come to mind, which makes the quaint town of Hohenwald so unique. About an hour and a half drive southwest of Nashville, you'll find beautiful wineries, a scenic wooded retreat, and one of the best elephant sanctuaries in the U.S. (as told by reviewers).

The city's name means "High Forest" in German, and its reputation backs it up with scenic hiking trails and cascading waterfalls, like Fall Hollow Falls in Natchez Trace. Its proximity to the Natchez Trace Parkway is a highlight for visitors, as you not only pass waterfalls, but also other historic sites like Meriwether Lewis' burial site from the Lewis and Clark Expedition. You can also stop by the Lewis County Museum of Natural History to view artifacts and check out the cabin where he mysteriously passed.

Although picturesque and educational, the town's most surprising treasure isn't found in the hiking trails, but rather in the vineyards and the Elephant Sanctuary. After all, how many places can you go to in Tennessee, where you can say you tasted varietals like you were in Europe and saw animals native to Africa and Asia?