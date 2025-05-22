One Of Arizona's Most Charming Small Towns Hides Serene Lakes And Immaculate Hikes Near Phoenix

You would expect that a town named Superior would be nothing short of spectacular. Offering heart-pumping adventure, a deep Native American presence, a natural botanical garden, and a burgeoning arts scene, this proud community is surrounded by the beauty of the Sonoran Desert. Visitors will find a friendly, laid-back vibe and locals waiting to welcome you to this slice of desert paradise. The simplest way to get there is to fly to Mesa, Arizona, with a drive a little less than an hour from the airport to the town. Other gateway cities include Phoenix, a little over an hour's drive away, or Tucson, which is about two hours from Superior.

The town's name was originally Queen, then changed to Hastings, and finally to Superior in 1900. It's a moniker that aptly fits. Superior is known for its outstanding hiking and biking trails. The town's most famous trail is called the Legends of Superior Trail (LOST), an 11.65-mile trail that offers a variety of different challenges. Along the trail, you'll also pass the ruins of Pinal City, a once-thriving mining community that is now a ghost town. Those seeking more adventure should also enjoy nearby Phoenix and its hidden canals with miles of scenic paths and waterfalls.