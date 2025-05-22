One Of Arizona's Most Charming Small Towns Hides Serene Lakes And Immaculate Hikes Near Phoenix
You would expect that a town named Superior would be nothing short of spectacular. Offering heart-pumping adventure, a deep Native American presence, a natural botanical garden, and a burgeoning arts scene, this proud community is surrounded by the beauty of the Sonoran Desert. Visitors will find a friendly, laid-back vibe and locals waiting to welcome you to this slice of desert paradise. The simplest way to get there is to fly to Mesa, Arizona, with a drive a little less than an hour from the airport to the town. Other gateway cities include Phoenix, a little over an hour's drive away, or Tucson, which is about two hours from Superior.
The town's name was originally Queen, then changed to Hastings, and finally to Superior in 1900. It's a moniker that aptly fits. Superior is known for its outstanding hiking and biking trails. The town's most famous trail is called the Legends of Superior Trail (LOST), an 11.65-mile trail that offers a variety of different challenges. Along the trail, you'll also pass the ruins of Pinal City, a once-thriving mining community that is now a ghost town. Those seeking more adventure should also enjoy nearby Phoenix and its hidden canals with miles of scenic paths and waterfalls.
Browse through the Main Street of this quaint mining town
Start your walk in downtown Superior with a visit to the Bob Jones Museum, which will give you a great overview of the town's mining and pioneer history. Browse through the streets and shop in the art galleries, antique stores, and boutiques for a special treasure. Dine in one of the town's popular restaurants — Silver King Saloon for barbecue or Porter's for burgers. You can also pick up some picnic fixings for your day in the desert at Bella's Cafe.
Set in the desert landscape, visitors will find many choices for a restful night's stay. Enjoy a cozy boutique hotel like the Hotel Magma, which has a restaurant, pharmacy, and rooftop patio to take in the exquisite views of the mountains. Other bungalows, motels, and Airbnb's will roll out the welcome mat. If you'd like to pitch a tent or sleep under the stars, check out Box 8 Ranch, where you can also hike, bike, or go horseback riding.
Superior is also a town that likes to party. The annual Prickly Pear Festival held every August celebrates the many health and nutritional benefits of the cactus. Prickly pear botanicals, drinks, plus cook-offs and live music bring the community together.
Visit the Boyce Thompson Arboretum, the oldest in the state
Opened in 1924 as a desert plant research facility, Boyce Thompson Arboretum is the largest and oldest botanical garden in Arizona. This "living museum" in the Sonoran Desert sits on almost 400 acres of desert, right beneath Queen Creek and a volcanic remnant, Picketpost Mountain. Take a guided nature walk, scout out native bird species, and learn more about ecology, history, and wildlife. Butterfly and medicinal plant tours will inspire you to look at nature in a different way. The walks are all complimentary, with paid admission.
The newest garden is the Wallace Desert Garden, offering creekside trails and new plant species to observe. On the grounds of the Arboretum is Ayer Lake, a serene spot, and your perfect desert oasis for picnicking and wildlife viewing. Right up the road in Phoenix you'll also find the Desert Botanical Garden, which made the list of the 14 best botanical gardens in America, according to Reddit. While in the area, discover more scenic trails just outside of Phoenix and Arizona's best sunset spots and learn more about a nearby state park that is a hiker's paradise with trails and sizable campsites located a short drive away.