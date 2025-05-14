Arizona's Only Surf Park Is A Sonora Desert Dream Destination For Thrill Seekers To Escape The Heat

When you think of surfing, your mind likely goes to coastal locales like those in California or Hawaii. What you probably don't imagine is rolling hills, harsh desert weather, and no ocean. However, that's exactly what you get at Arizona's only surf park, Revel Surf.

Situated in Mesa, Arizona's third-largest city with scenic canyon views, Revel Surf is a one-of-a-kind attraction. Not only is it unique because it offers surfing in the middle of the desert, but also because it's the only place like it in the entire region. Basically, if you live in or around Mesa and want to surf, Revel is the only game in town.

But you don't have to be an expert-level surf guru to enjoy this immersive waterpark experience. Visitors of all ages and backgrounds can try their luck at the surf pools, skate at the skate park, jump off cliffs, or just enjoy some delicious southwestern cuisine. If you're looking to elevate your next Arizona vacation, you may want to add Revel to your itinerary.