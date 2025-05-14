Arizona's Only Surf Park Is A Sonora Desert Dream Destination For Thrill Seekers To Escape The Heat
When you think of surfing, your mind likely goes to coastal locales like those in California or Hawaii. What you probably don't imagine is rolling hills, harsh desert weather, and no ocean. However, that's exactly what you get at Arizona's only surf park, Revel Surf.
Situated in Mesa, Arizona's third-largest city with scenic canyon views, Revel Surf is a one-of-a-kind attraction. Not only is it unique because it offers surfing in the middle of the desert, but also because it's the only place like it in the entire region. Basically, if you live in or around Mesa and want to surf, Revel is the only game in town.
But you don't have to be an expert-level surf guru to enjoy this immersive waterpark experience. Visitors of all ages and backgrounds can try their luck at the surf pools, skate at the skate park, jump off cliffs, or just enjoy some delicious southwestern cuisine. If you're looking to elevate your next Arizona vacation, you may want to add Revel to your itinerary.
What to expect when visiting Revel Surf in Arizona
Because it's the main attraction, let's break down the two primary surfing options at Revel. First, there's the incredible two-acre Surf Lagoon, which offers ocean-style waves, thanks to its A-frame design. You can surf left and right peaks and take on a wide array of wave types to keep you frosty. Second, there's the River Wave, where you can master your balance surfing in deep water so you can take on bigger and bolder ocean waves at the lagoon.
If you're not really into surfing, Revel still has activities and amenities to help you stay cool. First, you can hang out at the base of the Surf Lagoon, which serves as a beachside lounging area. There are also the Revel Rocks, which are platforms you can use to jump into the water. When you're ready to relax and unwind, you can book a private cabana or VIP cove and eddy.
Revel also has a bar and grill onsite, serving mouthwatering tacos, sushi, and burgers. The cocktail list is also extensive if you need something to accompany your meal. Happy hour runs from 4 to 6 p.m. every day, and if you buy a dinner item after 5 p.m., you get a free Beach Access Pass for the rest of the day. If you just want to eat, you don't need to pay admission to get into the restaurant, especially when there's live music.
Planning an epic surf vacation to Arizona
Fortunately, Mesa is next to Phoenix, so the best way to get to Revel is to fly into the Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport and drive about half an hour to the aquatic center. If you don't want to rent a vehicle, calling an Uber at this southwest airport may get you a driverless car. Waymo is rolling out driverless taxis in Phoenix, so you can get to Revel Surf in style. Hotels are plentiful in the area, so you can stay close by during your vacation.
When visiting Revel Surf, you can either buy a Beach Pass or a single surfing session. Revel offers instructional classes for beginners so you can learn the basics before taking on the big waves. At the time of this writing, Beach Passes run about $35 per person on weekdays and $50 on weekends, and you must reserve a time when booking. Passes give you access to the Revel Rocks, the Surf Lagoon's beach, and the tidal wave pool. And if you want something more au naturel, you can head up to one of Arizona's best secret beaches, Pebble Beach, which is only about a half an hour drive north.
You don't need anything to enjoy the full Revel Surf experience. The center rents surfboards and gear, so you can just show up and start surfing. If you want to skate, though, you'll need to bring your own stuff.