Texas' Most Magical Restaurant Is A Whimsical Dallas Eatery With Family-Friendly, Quirky Charm

Dallas, Texas, is home to some fantastic restaurants, like El Fenix, the historic gem that invented Tex-Mex cuisine. It's also home to kitschy and charming sights like America's tallest indoor Christmas tree, at least during the winter season. However, there is one place that combines cuisine and kitsch that you simply must visit at least once in your life. This place is Magic Time Machine in the Addison area of Dallas.

The vibe may remind you of Comic-Con, with in-character servers dressed as movie, TV, video game, and comic book characters (as a patron, you can cosplay as well), with every nook and cranny featuring another theme. You'll see tables gussied up and decorated for Valentine's Day and Christmas, while others are themed as a lunchbox, a carousel, Nintendo's Mario and friends, an astronaut space module, a school bus, and so much more. The original location in San Antonio opened in 1973 before expanding to the Dallas area in 1979. It's a staple for family events, birthdays, and more.

"Oh my goodness, what a fun place," said one Yelp reviewer of the restaurant. "I am not going to go to the lengths necessary to describe the fun, crazy atmosphere. Each seating area had. A different theme, and the servers were all different characters that they played in role." For parties of four or more, you can order the "Roman Orgy," a roasted brisket, herb-smoked chicken, fruit, and other items. This same reviewer noted that four adult men couldn't finish the meal.