This Illinois Village Is A Thriving Mecca Of Tourism With Flea Markets And Fun For A Sweet Midwest Getaway
Whether you're heading to Chicago and want to know where else to explore during your stay or you're looking for a new Midwest adventure, consider adding Rosemont, Illinois, to that list. Just 30 minutes northwest of Chicago, Rosemont offers similar tourist attractions and activities as the Windy City. However, with a population density nearly one-sixth of Chicago's, Rosemont provides a bit more space and peace as you take it all in.
The thriving village is located just to the east of Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD). Despite the airport's name, Rosemont is 15 minutes closer to the transportation hub than Chicago is, making traveling to the area exceptionally easy. Once there, take in all that this hot spot has to offer, including Parkway Bank Park. This massive entertainment complex features restaurants, bars, hotels, an AMC movie theater, indoor skydiving, live music venues, and, in the cold months, an outdoor ice rink to experience the winter tradition.
While you can find these activities joined together at the complex, you can also enjoy them throughout the area. Additionally, Rosemont is also home to a convention center, seasonal flea markets, outlet shopping, and various local festivals. There is so much to explore.
Rosemont has a long list of fun things to do
Don't let Rosemont's size fool you. What the village lacks in square footage, it makes up for by packing that square footage with everything visitors could want or need. Bowl at Kings Dining & Entertainment, gamble at Rivers Casino, or see the world's largest display of M.I. Hummel figurines at the Museum of Hummels. Different local venues catch events ranging from concerts and sports to beyond. Throughout the year, the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center hosts various cons, including Anime Midwest and Wizard World Comic Con (now dubbed Fan Expo Chicago).
At Zanies Comedy Club, both famous and on-the-rise comedians hit the stage with their latest routines, and over at Allstate Arena, you can see some of today's biggest musical acts or catch a Chicago Wolves hockey game. For shopping, there's the nearby chic Chicago neighborhood of Southport Corridor for diverse shopping options, but there's also the Fashion Outlets of Chicago, which, despite its name, is actually right here in Rosemont. The two-level indoor mall is filled with outlet stores. Luxury brands like Coach and Armani are featured here, as well as discount department stores, such as Saks Off 5th and Nordstrom Rack.
For a more unique shopping experience, stop by the infamous Wolff's Flea Market, held Sundays at the Allstate Arena from April to October. Hundreds of vendors sell both new and vintage goods, while food trucks open up their windows to sell all kinds of treats. To stretch your legs a bit more (and for some fresh air), head just east of the village to walk one of the many paved and unpaved nature trails of the Forest Preserves of Cook County. Birdwatching, biking, ziplining, golfing, and winter activities are also available at the nature preserve.
Where to eat and sleep in Rosemont
Between all of the activities packed into the small Illinois village, don't forget to stop to eat at one of the many restaurants available. If you want to go with what you know, chains like Outback Steakhouse, Dave & Buster's, and Chili's are available. Otherwise, nearby the Allstate Arena is The Foxtail On The Lake, a modern restaurant with stunning views of Lake Opeka, featuring a lengthy raw bar menu on top of a long list of salads and entrees. For Italian fine-dining, try the local favorite, Carlucci Restaurant. There's also The Ashburn, an aviation-themed gastropub. There are also many other restaurants packed into Rosemont.
Whether you're in town for business or pleasure, you always deserve a little sweet treat after dinner. There's no better place to get that than the famous Sugar Factory. The candy shop is known for its large collection of sweets to purchase, celebrity collaborations, and massive and unique cocktails. If you can't make it just yet to Bruno Mars' secret '70s-themed Vegas club, you can still try one of his cocktails as Mars designed Sugar Factory's Big Cloud Goblet.
When you're stuffed and ready to crash for the night, there are plenty of well-known and trusted chain hotels to choose from for your stay. With its prime location near the airport, Rosemont offers a large selection of both 3-star and 4-star lodging options, depending on your preference and price point. Go with a 3-star Holiday Inn, SpringHill Suites, or Aloft for a casual stay. Or pick from 4-star options like the Marriott, Loews, Hyatt Regency, Hilton, or The Westin if you're looking to splurge slightly for your trip.