This Illinois Village Is A Thriving Mecca Of Tourism With Flea Markets And Fun For A Sweet Midwest Getaway

Whether you're heading to Chicago and want to know where else to explore during your stay or you're looking for a new Midwest adventure, consider adding Rosemont, Illinois, to that list. Just 30 minutes northwest of Chicago, Rosemont offers similar tourist attractions and activities as the Windy City. However, with a population density nearly one-sixth of Chicago's, Rosemont provides a bit more space and peace as you take it all in.

The thriving village is located just to the east of Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD). Despite the airport's name, Rosemont is 15 minutes closer to the transportation hub than Chicago is, making traveling to the area exceptionally easy. Once there, take in all that this hot spot has to offer, including Parkway Bank Park. This massive entertainment complex features restaurants, bars, hotels, an AMC movie theater, indoor skydiving, live music venues, and, in the cold months, an outdoor ice rink to experience the winter tradition.

While you can find these activities joined together at the complex, you can also enjoy them throughout the area. Additionally, Rosemont is also home to a convention center, seasonal flea markets, outlet shopping, and various local festivals. There is so much to explore.