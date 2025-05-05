One Of The East Coast's Most Elegant Historic Inns Is A Restored Mansion In Virginia's Scenic Countryside
One of the East Coast's more elegant retreats is a restored mansion found deep in Virginia's scenic countryside. The Inn at Warner Hall, located in Gloucester, stands as a notable historic country inn. Set upon a 38-acre waterfront property where the Severn River opens up, the inn gives guests a quiet location for a getaway. The property's story begins in 1642 when Augustine Warner I received a royal land grant and established a plantation there. Warner happened to be the great-great-grandfather of George Washington, who is known to have visited the estate in his time. The grounds maintain connections to other figures from American history, like Robert E. Lee and Meriwether Lewis. Its place in history is cemented by being listed on both the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Historic Landmarks Register.
The main house today is a Colonial Revival building, reconstructed around 1900 on top of the foundations of earlier homes. Unfortunately, one of the original structures burned down in a fire back in 1840. Fast forwarding a bit to the end of 2024, the BluWater Group saw the property's appeal and acquired the inn. Restorations most recently happened from January through March 2025, aiming to refresh the property while preserving its historical character. The city of Richmond is roughly a one-hour drive away, and Washington D.C., is about a three hour drive. On the way, you can stop into other history-rich cities situated between Washington D.C. and Richmond. If you're flying in, you have several choices, like the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport (PHF), which is around 40 minutes away, Norfolk International Airport (ORF), about an hour and a half south, and Richmond International Airport (RIC), also about an hour drive.
The property's accommodations and what to do around the inn
The Inn at Warner Hall's large acreage is a waterfront scene that is filled with beauty. The grounds feature gardens, open pastures with oak trees, and several historic outbuildings to match the old-timey vibe. Among these buildings are stables dating to the 18th century and a carefully restored, original structure built in the 17th century. For even more history, the inn has a quiet family graveyard holding 17th and 18th-century headstones and is also maintained respectfully on the property.
Inside the main manor house, you'll find 11 guestrooms and suites. Each space is individually decorated, blending antique furnishings with modern touches. The rooms have high ceilings and private bathrooms, along with amenities like flat-screen televisions and individual climate controls. Many rooms have additions like gas fireplaces and scenic views overlooking either the river or the gardens. If you're looking for a bit more privacy or space, a separate River Cottage that's near the water is available and has its own kitchen and bathroom. Guests are welcome to borrow complimentary kayaks and canoes for exploring the river, or use bicycles to look around the grounds and the general area. You can also fish from the pier while listening to country music, which may have been born in an award-winning Virginia town. Or, you can explore nearby trails, bird watching, or enjoying lawn games the property has available like croquet and badminton.
Dining in and around the Inn at Warner Hall
A main part of staying at the quaint Inn at Warner Hall is the complimentary breakfast served each morning. When you're ready to eat, you'll get a multi-course meal in either the formal dining room or the glass-enclosed river porch. Throughout the day, the inn gives guests access to complimentary snacks and non-alcoholic drinks. For private functions such as weddings or corporate retreats, the property works with A Sharper Palate caterers, who manage food and beverage services for these larger gatherings.
While the inn is still rolling out the re-opening phases, further plans include the addition of two new dining venues – a tavern and a seasonal American restaurant, opening in late June of 2025 – and will be open to the public. If you're looking to dine on-site (outside of breakfast), you should contact the inn directly. The surrounding area has many choices to eat, though. Gloucester has options like Olivia's in the Village, and Damon & Company. If you drive about 20 minutes, you'll get to Yorktown, one of Virginia's waterfront towns, where you'll have YROC Coastal Bar & Grill, the Riverwalk Restaurant, and Water Street Grille. About 30 minutes away, Williamsburg has a variety of spots, from Berret's Seafood Restaurant, and Blue Talon Bistro, to several historic places like Brickhouse Tavern and DoG Street Pub.