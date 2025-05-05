One Of The East Coast's Most Elegant Historic Inns Is A Restored Mansion In Virginia's Scenic Countryside

One of the East Coast's more elegant retreats is a restored mansion found deep in Virginia's scenic countryside. The Inn at Warner Hall, located in Gloucester, stands as a notable historic country inn. Set upon a 38-acre waterfront property where the Severn River opens up, the inn gives guests a quiet location for a getaway. The property's story begins in 1642 when Augustine Warner I received a royal land grant and established a plantation there. Warner happened to be the great-great-grandfather of George Washington, who is known to have visited the estate in his time. The grounds maintain connections to other figures from American history, like Robert E. Lee and Meriwether Lewis. Its place in history is cemented by being listed on both the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Historic Landmarks Register.

The main house today is a Colonial Revival building, reconstructed around 1900 on top of the foundations of earlier homes. Unfortunately, one of the original structures burned down in a fire back in 1840. Fast forwarding a bit to the end of 2024, the BluWater Group saw the property's appeal and acquired the inn. Restorations most recently happened from January through March 2025, aiming to refresh the property while preserving its historical character. The city of Richmond is roughly a one-hour drive away, and Washington D.C., is about a three hour drive. On the way, you can stop into other history-rich cities situated between Washington D.C. and Richmond. If you're flying in, you have several choices, like the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport (PHF), which is around 40 minutes away, Norfolk International Airport (ORF), about an hour and a half south, and Richmond International Airport (RIC), also about an hour drive.