Houston's Swankiest Stay Is A Hidden, Park-Like Oasis With A Historic Hotel, Pools, And Texas Hospitality
As the most populated city in Texas, Houston has a lot to offer. However, with over 2.3 million residents, the area can feel a bit crowded at times, especially when checking out popular institutions, like Houston's oldest restaurant, which serves up innovative culinary creations. Fortunately, when you need a break from the hustle and bustle of the big city, you can head west toward Memorial Park and the swankiest hotel and resort around: The Houstonian.
Sitting on an immaculate 27-acre plot, The Houstonian is a one-of-a-kind experience that you have to see to believe. It has a hotel, spa, private event venue, sports courts, and miles of hiking and walking trails. It's a luxury resort that focuses more on peace and comfort than flashy, showy accommodations.
In fact, The Houstonian is so renowned that it became the home of former President George Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush. So, if you're looking to bathe in the lap of luxury for a long weekend (or an extended stay), here's everything you need to know about the establishment.
Getting to know The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa
Although the buildings and grounds of The Houstonian showcase a timeless elegance, the property is relatively new. The hotel and health club opened in 1980 and aimed at targeting Houston's elite, including business owners and politicians. Former President Bush started frequenting the hotel almost immediately, staying there whenever he came back home to Houston. He and his wife even moved into the hotel for a brief period, starting in 1986. Curious guests can stay in the room they lived in, Suite 271.
But there's far more to The Houstonian than its presidential legacy. The crown jewel of the property is the health club, which is free to hotel guests. The club also sells memberships for those who want to swim, play, or exercise without staying in a suite. It boasts the number one aquatics program in Texas, and it's the home of the U.S. Padel Tennis Team. If you're a fan of hiking or running, the trails onsite feed into Memorial Park, which is just across Highway 610.
Once you're done exercising, you'll probably want to relax at Trellis Spa. Here, you can get a massage, facial, manicure, waxing, or other body treatments to help you feel your best. Although reservations aren't required, they're highly recommended.
Planning your elegant vacation to The Houstonian
Thankfully, getting to The Houstonian is easy because you can just fly into America's only airport to earn the flight equivalent of a Michelin Star: the William P. Hobby Airport. From there, it's only a half-hour drive to the park-like oasis of the hotel. Once you arrive, it'll feel like you're on the outskirts of Houston, rather than deep in the heart of a thriving metropolis.
At the time of this writing, traditional rooms run about $550 per night. If you want to upgrade to a suite, you'll need to call the hotel to find out the rates and see what's available, as poolside suites are often booked months in advance. If you want to stay in the Bush's old suite, you'll likely have to wait a while before space opens up.
The Houstonian has multiple dining options onsite, so you don't technically have to leave the resort during your visit. The main restaurant is Tribute, which offers a variety of Tex-Mex, fresh seafood, and steak. However, if you want Tex-Mex, the best place to go is Ninfa's, the historic, beloved Houston gem that popularized fajitas. Other dining options at The Houstonian include The Bar & Patio, The Kitchen at the Club, and Arbor Grill. The latter is next to the pool, so you can enjoy a delicious bite in between laps.