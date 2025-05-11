One Of Tennessee's Oldest Towns Is A Scenic Haven Settled In The Appalachian Foothills Bursting With Charm
If you're looking for a small-town getaway full of history, beauty, and charm, look no further than Rogersville, Tennessee. Rogersville is one of the oldest towns in Tennessee, settled in 1775 by Davy Crockett's grandparents. Yes, that Davy Crockett — the raccoon skin-donning King of the Wild Frontier, as the song goes. The historic town is home to a lot of Tennessee firsts: the first newspaper, The Knoxville Gazette, the first post office, as well as the state's second-oldest courthouse. The beautifully preserved, centuries-old buildings lining Main Street will transport you to another era as you shop for one-of-a-kind gifts and enjoy delectable local eats.
There's a reason it's considered one of Tennessee's best-kept secrets. Rogersville is a Tennessee Valley town tucked away in the northeast corner of the state, and you won't find much by way of major cities and attractions in the area. But that doesn't mean there isn't plenty to explore. Rogersville is roughly an hour and 15 minutes from Knoxville, its closest big city neighbor (and worth the drive for its bustling downtown square of shops and restaurants). The historic town is also about 30 minutes from the Virginia border, and an hour and 20 minutes from Abington, an underrated mountain town known for its award-winning food scene.
What to do and where to stay in Rogersville, Tennessee
It's safe to say that you're likely to fall in love with Rogersville as you stroll along Main Street. Its stately historic buildings are as welcoming as the town's Southern hospitality. You can shop for art at the Local Artists Gallery along with unique gifts at LuElla's Gift Market. Be sure to stroll through Pocket Park on Main Street, an alleyway-turned-adorable-park featuring a mural of significant places in the area. History buffs will also love the Tennessee Newspaper and Printing Museum. The town is arguably the birthplace of Tennessee journalism, having produced the state's first newspaper, and you can see several pieces of printing equipment throughout the centuries in this little museum, including the last linotype used in Tennessee.
Fall is a fabulous season to plan your trip to Rogersville. The summer heat gives way to vibrant fall foliage that paints the town in rich, warm hues. Plus, Rogersville hosts a town-wide festival in the second weekend of October called Heritage Days, celebrating the town's culture and history with handcrafted goods, activities, and entertainment, including traditional Appalachian music and Civil War reenactments.
A trip to Rogersville isn't complete without a stay at the historic Hale Springs Inn. Built in 1824, it was once hailed as the longest continuously running inn in Tennessee until a temporary closure in 1999 caused it to forfeit the title. Still, 200 years of (almost) continual hospitality is certainly worth celebrating and experiencing for yourself. The inn offers nine stunning rooms, and has hosted many prominent guests throughout its history, including Presidents Andrew Jackson, Andrew Johnson, and James Polk. During your stay, be sure to enjoy the inn's gorgeous grounds and have a meal or two at its highly-rated restaurant, McKinney's Tavern.
More to do around Rogersville
Just off Main Street in Rogersville is Crockett Spring Park, a prized feature of Rogersville, where its original settlers, David and Elizabeth Crockett, built their home. Mosey along its stone sidewalks, made by incorporating the original limestone blocks, and appreciate the 36 varieties of trees in the park, which was dedicated as an arboretum in 2013. While you're there, you can also visit the Rogers Cemetery, where the Crocketts — who were killed by Native Americans in 1777 — are buried.
After you've soaked up the history and charm of Main Street, take the short drive out to the Thomas Amis Historic Site to enjoy the beauty of the Tennessee forests and the rich history of Amis Mill and the state's oldest stone dam, Big Creek Dam, both built circa 1780. The property has been owned by the Amis family since the Revolutionary War, when its original owner, Thomas Amis, settled along Big Creek to escape British capture. After touring the grounds, enjoy a lovely meal out on the patio overlooking the river. It also hosts the Amis Community Trading Post on Saturdays, with local vendors selling handmade goods and farm-fresh produce. While you're in Rogersville, take the 40-minute drive south to the funky, artsy mountain town of Greeneville, home of the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site, where you can tour the former president's home and burial site.