One Of Tennessee's Oldest Towns Is A Scenic Haven Settled In The Appalachian Foothills Bursting With Charm

It's safe to say that you're likely to fall in love with Rogersville as you stroll along Main Street. Its stately historic buildings are as welcoming as the town's Southern hospitality. You can shop for art at the Local Artists Gallery along with unique gifts at LuElla's Gift Market. Be sure to stroll through Pocket Park on Main Street, an alleyway-turned-adorable-park featuring a mural of significant places in the area. History buffs will also love the Tennessee Newspaper and Printing Museum. The town is arguably the birthplace of Tennessee journalism, having produced the state's first newspaper, and you can see several pieces of printing equipment throughout the centuries in this little museum, including the last linotype used in Tennessee.

Fall is a fabulous season to plan your trip to Rogersville. The summer heat gives way to vibrant fall foliage that paints the town in rich, warm hues. Plus, Rogersville hosts a town-wide festival in the second weekend of October called Heritage Days, celebrating the town's culture and history with handcrafted goods, activities, and entertainment, including traditional Appalachian music and Civil War reenactments.

A trip to Rogersville isn't complete without a stay at the historic Hale Springs Inn. Built in 1824, it was once hailed as the longest continuously running inn in Tennessee until a temporary closure in 1999 caused it to forfeit the title. Still, 200 years of (almost) continual hospitality is certainly worth celebrating and experiencing for yourself. The inn offers nine stunning rooms, and has hosted many prominent guests throughout its history, including Presidents Andrew Jackson, Andrew Johnson, and James Polk. During your stay, be sure to enjoy the inn's gorgeous grounds and have a meal or two at its highly-rated restaurant, McKinney's Tavern.