Tennessee's Laid-Back City With Small Town Charm Boasts A Beautiful Waterfall Park And Comfort Food

Tennessee has many hidden gems, like a rooftop country bar dedicated to the iconic Dolly Parton in Nashville. Also located in the state, Murfreesboro is a youthful and artsy city with southern charm just south of Nashville. If you drive north, you will also find Lafayette, a little town off the beaten track close to the Kentucky border.

Lafayette was established in 1843 and named after the Marquis de LaFayette, the French Revolutionary War hero. It's currently the county seat of Macon County. According to the 2023 census, just under 6,000 people call Lafayette home. It's a small place with a big personality worthy of a visit for its natural beauty and cute downtown. Nearby, Winding Stairs Park is a hidden gem with gorgeous hiking trails. Downtown Lafayette also has delicious eateries and nostalgic charms to explore.

The best time to visit Lafayette is in the spring or fall when the temperatures are cooler. However, if you want to partake in waterfall chasing in Winding Stairs Park, summer is the best time to go. At just over an hour's drive from Nashville via US-31E N (or 60.6 miles), it's easy to go to Lafayette for a day trip. If you want to stay overnight, consider Hearthstone Inn, which is close to most of Lafayette's attractions. However, for a cozier stay, we recommend the County Colonial Retreat, a charming and spacious holiday house in Red Boiling Spring — a mere 15-minute drive (or 11.8 miles) from Lafayette.