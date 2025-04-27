An Artsy Tennessee City Just Outside Nashville Hums With Student Spirit, Historic Charm, And Southern Soul

When you think of the great state of Tennessee, it's hard not to think of the music hub of Nashville. Nashville is not only the Country Music Capital of the World, but is also home to a picture-perfect Dolly Parton-themed bar. And then there's Memphis, a popular city that serves an alternative to Nashville with fewer crowds. If you're looking for an obscure gem in Tennessee, try Murfreesboro, a city in Rutherford County about 40 minutes south from Nashville by car.

With a population of over 165,000 (and growing each year) the Tennessee city is becoming a new hub for travelers. With spaces like Center For the Arts and the Washington Theatre, Murfreesboro is a city where young artists can thrive. Home to Middle Tennessee State University, Murfreesboro is also a college town packed with a long history; the city is the site one of the most impactful Civil War battles. With so much going on, it's easy to see why it has become one of the fastest growing cities in the state.

To reach Murfreesboro by car, use the interstates, which include I-24, a road that goes from the Kentucky state line to Chattanooga and passes through Murfreesboro. I-840 is another option as it runs straight through the city. If you fly to Murfreesboro your best bet would be to take a flight to Nashville International Airports. When traveling within Murfreesboro you can drive around the city or use their public transit system which runs from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. Note that it doesn't run on Sundays, though, so you may want to rent a car if you stay for the weekend.