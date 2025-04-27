An Artsy Tennessee City Just Outside Nashville Hums With Student Spirit, Historic Charm, And Southern Soul
When you think of the great state of Tennessee, it's hard not to think of the music hub of Nashville. Nashville is not only the Country Music Capital of the World, but is also home to a picture-perfect Dolly Parton-themed bar. And then there's Memphis, a popular city that serves an alternative to Nashville with fewer crowds. If you're looking for an obscure gem in Tennessee, try Murfreesboro, a city in Rutherford County about 40 minutes south from Nashville by car.
With a population of over 165,000 (and growing each year) the Tennessee city is becoming a new hub for travelers. With spaces like Center For the Arts and the Washington Theatre, Murfreesboro is a city where young artists can thrive. Home to Middle Tennessee State University, Murfreesboro is also a college town packed with a long history; the city is the site one of the most impactful Civil War battles. With so much going on, it's easy to see why it has become one of the fastest growing cities in the state.
To reach Murfreesboro by car, use the interstates, which include I-24, a road that goes from the Kentucky state line to Chattanooga and passes through Murfreesboro. I-840 is another option as it runs straight through the city. If you fly to Murfreesboro your best bet would be to take a flight to Nashville International Airports. When traveling within Murfreesboro you can drive around the city or use their public transit system which runs from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. Note that it doesn't run on Sundays, though, so you may want to rent a car if you stay for the weekend.
Murfreesboro has a significant history
Tennessee has a plethora of historical sites, including their oldest winery, Belle Meade Historic Site and Winery and Jonesborough, Tennessee's oldest town. What many don't know is that Murfreesboro was once the state capital, an honor now held by Nashville. The city is also home to one of the Civil War's most deadly battles, the Battle of Stones River, now commemorated on Stones River National Battlefield. There are seven miles of hiking trails from which visitors can see strategies implemented by both battling armies.
Another historical site is Oaklands Mansion, a former plantation that holds educational tours and events. The grounds are also home to a native tree arboretum, gardens, and walking trails. Another historical site worth checking out is the Bradley Academy Museum and Cultural Center, a historic school turned museum that offers history lessons on the horrors African Americans faced throughout the years in Murfreesboro. Topics covered include the Underground Railroad and the African Americans who fought in the Civil War.
Once called the "Athens of Tennessee" by a visiting reporter, Murfreesboro also has historical significance with academia. By 1853, several academic institutions existed, including included Union University East Main Street, Soule College Lebanon, the Baptist Female Institute, making it a distinct hub for education in the state. On your visit, check out a performance at Middle Tennessee State University; their Department of Theatre and Dance puts on productions on the MTSU campus. Past productions have included "Cinderella," "The Tempest," and "Cabaret."
Other things to do and where to stay in Murfreesboro
The Southern art scene is alive and thriving in Murfreesboro. If you decide to go to The Center for the Arts,you can see unique art on display in their ongoing visual art exhibits in their art gallery or take in a concert or dance performance. Visitors can also head to the Washington Theatre in Patterson Park Community Center where the space puts on everything from theatre productions to fashion shows to dance recitals.
After taking in a show, dine on some authentic soul food. Jeff's Family Friendly Restaurant on S Hancock St offers up a variety of soul food including Cajun fried chicken, chicken and waffles, BBQ ribs all you can eat catfish. Other restaurants offering up Southern soul are Kleer-Vu Lunchroom on S Highland Ave and Old Country Cooking on 1646 Joe B Jackson Pkwy.
After taking in all of the art and yummy eats Murfreesboro offers, head to one of Murfreesboro's many places to stay. In Murfreesboro your best bet is to venture to one of the hotel offerings they have. These include Comfort Suites off Interstate 24 in the Gateway District or Sleep Inn Murfreesboro which is near the Stones River Mall and your prices should range from $90 to $100 for a one night stay in either of these hotels. If you're looking for a cheaper stay and a closer distance to the Stones River National Battlefield and Old Fort Golf Course, then try Econo Lodge Inn & Suites near Middle Tennessee State University, which costs around $60 for a one night stay.