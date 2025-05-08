Black Sand Beaches And A Resilient Lighthouse Offer Stunning Views Of Hawaii's Easternmost Point

The wild and rugged Big Island of Hawaii is filled with many exciting things to do in incredible landscapes, from exploring Volcanoes National Park to ziplining through rainforests and chasing waterfalls. However, for a truly remote adventure, head to the Hawaiian archipelago's easternmost point, Cape Kumukahi, home to a historic steel lighthouse and black-sand beaches. Kumukahi, which means "source of origin" in the Hawaiian language, is a sacred place to the Hawaiians because it is where the sun first rises on the islands.

Cape Kumukahi Light was constructed in 1934 as the first beacon of light seen by ships traversing the Pacific Ocean to reach Hawaii. The far-flung point is particularly vulnerable to the natural Hawaiian elements. In 1960, a series of earthquakes resulting in major lava flows nearly destroyed the lighthouse, and a second major flow in 2018 turned the rocky coastline into a sandy beach, now referred to as Lighthouse Beach. Today, this remote, easternmost cape can only be explored on foot. The lighthouse and beach are a 2-mile trek each way, but active travelers will be rewarded with a pristine shoreline and endless ocean views.

Cape Kumukahi is about an hour's drive from the international airport in Hilo, an affordable city that may be Hawaii's most underrated for a crowd-free vacation. From Kona International Airport, on the island's western coast, it is an over two-hour drive on Saddle Road. However, those planning the drive should know that this iconic, gorgeous road trip route is considered one of Hawaii's most dangerous. The best time to make the 4-mile round-trip hike to Cape Kumukahi is during the dry, summer months.