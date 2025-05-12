Experience A 'Mystical Energy Vortex' At This Luxurious Arizona Resort Set Among Glowing Red Rocks

Sedona, Arizona is known for many things: huge buttes that rise from the earth, spas, skiing, alien paraphernalia, and most interestingly, alternative healing and crystals. It's hard to miss the sheer amount of psychics per capita (though maybe not quite as many as Florida's psychic capital) and the variety of alternative clinics in this city. Sedona earned the title of the world's "most mindful" escape, and one luxury resort definitely lives up to that accolade.

Sedona's Enchantment Resort is located in Boynton Canyon. In addition to being a stunning backdrop for your trip, the luminous red rocks surrounding Enchantment are believed to have powerful energy properties, offering restoration and wellness — it is one of four purported vortex sites in the area. Among a wide variety of other services, the resort has vortex experts on staff who lead excursions like sage ceremonies at the end of hikes. Only 15 minutes from the main cluster of shops and restaurants in downtown Sedona, this is the perfect place to recharge, relax, and cleanse.

Enchantment Resort is located around an hour from Flagstaff Pulliam Airport and about three hours from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport by car. Rates at Enchantment Resort can run from $500 to nearly $1,000 a night for rooms and smaller suites, and larger suites and casitas run anywhere from around $1,200 to $1,700 per person. Prices vary significantly depending on when you book, the type of room, and the season, putting Enchantment Resort on the higher end for a hotel in the area. If you're looking for a luxury option with unique accommodations, this may be the hotel for you.