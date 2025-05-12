Experience A 'Mystical Energy Vortex' At This Luxurious Arizona Resort Set Among Glowing Red Rocks
Sedona, Arizona is known for many things: huge buttes that rise from the earth, spas, skiing, alien paraphernalia, and most interestingly, alternative healing and crystals. It's hard to miss the sheer amount of psychics per capita (though maybe not quite as many as Florida's psychic capital) and the variety of alternative clinics in this city. Sedona earned the title of the world's "most mindful" escape, and one luxury resort definitely lives up to that accolade.
Sedona's Enchantment Resort is located in Boynton Canyon. In addition to being a stunning backdrop for your trip, the luminous red rocks surrounding Enchantment are believed to have powerful energy properties, offering restoration and wellness — it is one of four purported vortex sites in the area. Among a wide variety of other services, the resort has vortex experts on staff who lead excursions like sage ceremonies at the end of hikes. Only 15 minutes from the main cluster of shops and restaurants in downtown Sedona, this is the perfect place to recharge, relax, and cleanse.
Enchantment Resort is located around an hour from Flagstaff Pulliam Airport and about three hours from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport by car. Rates at Enchantment Resort can run from $500 to nearly $1,000 a night for rooms and smaller suites, and larger suites and casitas run anywhere from around $1,200 to $1,700 per person. Prices vary significantly depending on when you book, the type of room, and the season, putting Enchantment Resort on the higher end for a hotel in the area. If you're looking for a luxury option with unique accommodations, this may be the hotel for you.
Go for a canyon vortex walk
On Enchantment Resort's property, you'll find its sister resort, Mii amo, a Relais & Châteaux destination that has been featured in publications like Travel + Leisure and Vogue. At Mii amo, guests can sign up for one of the spa's vortex hikes. Led by one of their expert guides, you can expect a mix of hiking and meditation on one of Sedona's many beautiful trails. At Enchantment's Trail House, you can sign up for hikes and several other outdoor activities like mountain biking and rock climbing.
Vortex spots are located in spectacular geological landmarks like buttes and canyons, and are believed to be spots where unusual amounts of energy exist in one place. Many feel that spiritual benefits can be gained from these spots, which can be hiked to in several locations around Sedona. Canyon vortex walks begin with a hike around Sedona's red rock formations, making stops to meditate and cleanse the environment (and most importantly, you) with sage. You can hike to Boynton Canyon, Cathedral Rock, Bell Rock, and Table Top Vortex, or you can do the Four Vortexes Experience and hit all of them.
Between the spa menus at Enchantment and Mii amo, there are several unique options for alternative spa treatments: Energy clearing, Reiki, hypnosis, past life regression, birth chart readings, and aura photography are available on-site. Prices range from $265 for hour-long sessions to $525 for 120-minute sessions. Several other kinds of mediation and specialty massages are also offered for similar rates.
Relax in a variety of other ways
If chakra cleanses and buttes described by how much masculine or feminine energy they have are not your thing, Enchantment Resort offers several other ways to kick back and relax in a breathtaking location. While the resort is family-friendly, Mii amo Spa requires guests to be at least sixteen years old. This is a great place to escape from the loud hubbub of families (maybe even your own), take a morning yoga class, and get a massage or facial.
Even if you don't leave the resort during your stay, you'll still have an opportunity to take in the natural beauty Sedona has to offer. Enchantment Resort's pool sits amid beautiful red rock structures, and you can sit back and have a cocktail while enjoying them, something that is not recommended on a long hike. Enchantment also offers tennis and pickleball on well-maintained courts, painting classes, and lawn sports like ax throwing, plus several places to dine without leaving the resort. If you do want to plan a day trip or excursion in Sedona, you can do so through Enchantment. Excursions are available to book to the Grand Canyon (a great park to visit with a guide, as it is America's deadliest National Park), local archeological sites, and a nearby golf course.