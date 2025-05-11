A Storied Mountain Town Is Home To Tennessee's Oldest Bakery And Some Of America's Top Hiking Trails
Nestled on the western side of Tennessee's Appalachian Mountains, an hour and a half from Nashville by car, South Cumberland Plateau town Tracy City is a quaint, hidden gem in America's Volunteer State. It's also considered among its friendliest small towns. With a history dating back to 1858,, not long after coal was discovered in the area by someone trying to catch a groundhog burrowing into a tree stump, Tracy City's mining and railroading history can still be sensed in its historic downtown. The area is still home heritage buildings family-run businesses like the beloved Dutch Maid Bakery (the oldest bakery in the state)and Henry Flury and Sons General Store, which are both more than a century old.
Named for Samuel Franklin Tracy, an investor in the Tennessee Coal and Railroad Company that brought industry to the area, Tracy City was once one of the state's largest cities. Now home to fewer than 2,000 people, its picturesque small-town charm makes it an interesting stopping point for a slice of ancient Americana with a side of outdoor adventure.
While nearly anytime of year is picturesque here, visiting in autumn is a highlight. Nearby hiking trails like the Fiery Gizzard in South Cumberland State Park have put Tracy City on the map, earning the accolade of one of the United States' best hikes to see colorful fall foliage by Backpacker. Keep reading for more of the town's popular landmarks.
What to do and see in Tracy City's historic downtown
One historic landmark you won't want to miss in Tracy City is the Dutch Maid Bakery. Opened in 1902 by Swiss immigrants, this is Tennessee's oldest bakery. The current owners pride themselves on using the founding family's original recipes and techniques as well as equipment from over 100 years ago to create handmade, from-scratch meals and baked goods. Other historic businesses still operating today are the Marugg Company which has made farming scythes since 1873 and Henry Flury and Sons General Store, which is still run by its namesake family since opening in 1905.
Another interesting landmark is the E.L. Hampton House, a listed property on Grundy County's National Register of Historic Places. Built at the turn of the 20th century, this former home of a railroad ticket agent who notably became president of the regional coal company, is an interesting example of the style of architecture known as Queen Anne which was a favorite in America in the late 1800s and early 1900s.
A hub for outdoor activities
Tracy City also has plenty to offer for those who love the outdoors. Whether you're looking for a picturesque place to have a picnic or a challenging day hike, its location on the South Cumberland Plateau, in the stunning Appalachian Mountains, ensures you won't be disappointed. Take a stroll along the local favorite Mountain Goat Trail, a repurposed historic railroad track, that runs from historic downtown through woodland. The Tracy City section of the trail is just under three miles long.
Tracy City is also the starting point of the Backpacker -rated "best hike to see autumn colors in the United States," the Fiery Gizzard Trail, which traces 13 miles of pristine wilderness in South Cumberland State Park. Along the route you can see waterfalls, gorges, native trees, and local wildlife. Opt to hike the entire, challenging stretch, or a short section to take in the natural landscape of the region. The park itself is also a great destination for hiking, swimming, and camping. Locals love Denny Cove for rock climbing, a secluded spot featuring a 70-foot waterfall and some of the area's best rock faces and formations.
While it's possible to do a day trip from Nashville by car, you may want to stay to explore the surrounding area for one of Tennessee's coolest hikes with a hidden gorge and two-tiered waterfall in Savage Gulf State Park. However, there are no hotels in Tracy City. As of this writing, camping is available at Bigfoot Adventure starting at $55 per night or in South Cumberland State Park by reservation for $5 per site. If you need more amenities, there are a variety of cabins and cottages available to book through AirBnb or Vrbo, or head to nearby Sewanee, which is home to America's real-life Hogwarts and considered to be one of Tennessee's best mountain towns for a dose of country charm just 20 minutes away.