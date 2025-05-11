A Storied Mountain Town Is Home To Tennessee's Oldest Bakery And Some Of America's Top Hiking Trails

Nestled on the western side of Tennessee's Appalachian Mountains, an hour and a half from Nashville by car, South Cumberland Plateau town Tracy City is a quaint, hidden gem in America's Volunteer State. It's also considered among its friendliest small towns. With a history dating back to 1858,, not long after coal was discovered in the area by someone trying to catch a groundhog burrowing into a tree stump, Tracy City's mining and railroading history can still be sensed in its historic downtown. The area is still home heritage buildings family-run businesses like the beloved Dutch Maid Bakery (the oldest bakery in the state)and Henry Flury and Sons General Store, which are both more than a century old.

Named for Samuel Franklin Tracy, an investor in the Tennessee Coal and Railroad Company that brought industry to the area, Tracy City was once one of the state's largest cities. Now home to fewer than 2,000 people, its picturesque small-town charm makes it an interesting stopping point for a slice of ancient Americana with a side of outdoor adventure.

While nearly anytime of year is picturesque here, visiting in autumn is a highlight. Nearby hiking trails like the Fiery Gizzard in South Cumberland State Park have put Tracy City on the map, earning the accolade of one of the United States' best hikes to see colorful fall foliage by Backpacker. Keep reading for more of the town's popular landmarks.