One Of The Best Ways To Witness Nevada's Beauty Is This Beloved, Dreamy, Open-Air Train Ride

Nevada is known for its gambling and entertainment, surreal mountain ranges and landscapes, and desert towns like Fernley, the gateways to the Burning Man festival. It's one of those places you absolutely need to see to believe. The Silver State isn't just home to bright lights and historic Wild West ghost towns like Rhyolite, though. It's also home to one of the most breathtaking train rides in the States. From the Nevada State Railroad Museum in Carson City, you can step back in time with one of the Virginia & Truckee trains, the most famous of all short-train railroads in the country. The last operating train made its journey some 75 years ago, but today, travelers visit from all over to relive the experience. Not only is it a family-friendly activity, but it also brings the rich history, culture, and natural sights of Northern Nevada to life on a relaxing open-car train ride.

Historically, the railroad has always been a big deal in Nevada. As far back as 1870, trains were used regularly to transport natural materials such as timber and ore. The Nevada rail system reached its peak around 1914, transporting both freight and passengers which hugely contributed to the state's development. Through the Virginia & Truckee Railroad, visitors can bask in a journey on century-old steam and heritage diesel trains. While many tourists come to Nevada to enjoy the bustle and chaos of Vegas, the serenity of this picturesque train ride is all just part of the beauty and paradox of a trip to The Sagebrush State. Take everything in its stride, sit back, and enjoy this pocket of peace while you wind around some of Nevada's most scenic views.