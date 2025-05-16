One Of The Best Ways To Witness Nevada's Beauty Is This Beloved, Dreamy, Open-Air Train Ride
Nevada is known for its gambling and entertainment, surreal mountain ranges and landscapes, and desert towns like Fernley, the gateways to the Burning Man festival. It's one of those places you absolutely need to see to believe. The Silver State isn't just home to bright lights and historic Wild West ghost towns like Rhyolite, though. It's also home to one of the most breathtaking train rides in the States. From the Nevada State Railroad Museum in Carson City, you can step back in time with one of the Virginia & Truckee trains, the most famous of all short-train railroads in the country. The last operating train made its journey some 75 years ago, but today, travelers visit from all over to relive the experience. Not only is it a family-friendly activity, but it also brings the rich history, culture, and natural sights of Northern Nevada to life on a relaxing open-car train ride.
Historically, the railroad has always been a big deal in Nevada. As far back as 1870, trains were used regularly to transport natural materials such as timber and ore. The Nevada rail system reached its peak around 1914, transporting both freight and passengers which hugely contributed to the state's development. Through the Virginia & Truckee Railroad, visitors can bask in a journey on century-old steam and heritage diesel trains. While many tourists come to Nevada to enjoy the bustle and chaos of Vegas, the serenity of this picturesque train ride is all just part of the beauty and paradox of a trip to The Sagebrush State. Take everything in its stride, sit back, and enjoy this pocket of peace while you wind around some of Nevada's most scenic views.
What to expect during a Virginia & Truckee Railroad ride in Nevada
The railroad was rebuilt in 1974 and has since become one of the most unique attractions in the region. There are seven daily departures from the original Virginia City depot to Gold Hill. These 35-minute train rides depart from the depot and go through the Comstock mining region. The trains play narratives to share historical facts while volunteers join riders onboard to answer questions. From May to October, you can catch the day-long train ride for an adventure that begins at Carson City and ends in Virginia City. The one-way, 12-mile ride passes through a variety of historical attractions including Tunnel No. 2, mines, silver ores, and maybe even some wild mustangs. Once you arrive in Virginia City, you can explore museums and take the free shuttle to continue the fun and wander around the historic streets. Adult tickets for diesel trains are $17 and $19 for steam trains. Children's tickets are $8, though children under four enter for free. The day-long tickets are priced at $35.
Beyond the regular schedules, the Virginia & Truckee Railroad also offers special events throughout the year. Some of these include Civil War Days Battle Trains over Labor Day weekend, Pumpkin Patch train rides for a family fun day in the fall, the Electric Halloween Steam Train for a spookier experience, and two Christmas time offerings: the Electric Holiday Train O'Lights and the Candy Cane Express for little ones. To go all in, be sure to bring some binoculars to immerse in the old-school experience and ensure you don't miss a thing. While you could trek to Europe for one of the most beautiful train rides in the world, Nevada's railroad route proves to be too mesmerizing to skip.