This Historic Mansion In Washington, D.C. Features Blooming Gardens, Fine Art, And A Dark History

As one of the best cities in America for solo travelers, Washington, D.C., is an icon of the East Coast with more than enough activities to keep you busy. From exploring the largest natural history collection in the world to marveling at the titular statue at the Lincoln Memorial, you'll never run out of things to do — including for free. And while the Smithsonian museums and the incredible Library of Congress usually take the spotlight, some gems in the US capital tend to remain hidden. But we don't like gatekeeping these attractions, which is why you should add Tudor Place to your list. This Federal-style mansion is five-and-a-half acres of gardens, marble flooring, and fine art — but there's a painful side to its history, tied to slavery.

The original owners of Tudor Place, Thomas and Martha Peter (Martha Washington's granddaughter and George Washington's step-granddaughter), were notorious slave owners who abused their power to take advantage of Black people. According to current records of Tudor Place, 109 people suffered due to the Peters. From dehumanizing and selling people to breaking families apart, it was difficult to escape the exploitation as they worked and lived on the premises. Even after the District of Columbia Emancipation Act was signed in 1862, enslaved people were not given reparations for their labor and expertise.

Now owned by a private charitable organization, Tudor Place aims to educate visitors about the injustices that took place at the hands of the Peters. At the same time, it also preserves period architecture, and offers extensive exhibits of jewelry, furniture, ceramics, textiles, and more objects. What's more, Tudor Place is home to the second-largest Washington collection after Mount Vernon, George Washington's former residence and plantation.