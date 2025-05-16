French Polynesia's 'Vanilla Island' Is A Tropical Escape Wrapped In Reef-Lined Turquoise Lagoons

Nothing screams "I made it in life" like a vacation in French Polynesia. The tiny yet stunning Bora Bora is where A-list celebs often go for a getaway, and many crave to emulate that lifestyle. It's not surprising that travelers claim that the Polynesian islands are the perfect addition to your bucket list. But Bora Bora is only one of 118 islands in French Polynesia, dispersed in the Pacific. And in order to have a unique experience every time you make the trip to the middle of the ocean, you have to branch out to see what other islands have to offer. One of the Society Islands, Taha'a, is 15 miles from Bora Bora, with more adventures in store — both on land and underwater.

Originally called Uporu, Taha'a is situated right above Raiatea. Legend has it that a princess's spirit had taken over a sacred eel, which divided the island into two. The scent of vanilla follows you wherever you are on the flower-shaped island — Taha'a is responsible for 80% of vanilla production in French Polynesia, earning it the nickname "Vanilla Island." The soil here is fertile, to say the least — picture banana trees at every corner, coconut palms providing shade, and watermelon making for refreshing summer snacks. Life here is sweet, and the coral reef surrounding the shoreline makes it all the more delightful.

No matter where you're coming from — New York, Los Angeles, or even the nearby Tahiti — getting to Taha'a requires flying into the neighboring island of Raiatea first, followed by a boat ride. The latter can take anywhere between 20 and 35 minutes. Carry cash with you as well, since some of the motus (small reef islets) don't have any ATMs. With all that settled, you're ready for your island vacation.