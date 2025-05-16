French Polynesia's 'Vanilla Island' Is A Tropical Escape Wrapped In Reef-Lined Turquoise Lagoons
Nothing screams "I made it in life" like a vacation in French Polynesia. The tiny yet stunning Bora Bora is where A-list celebs often go for a getaway, and many crave to emulate that lifestyle. It's not surprising that travelers claim that the Polynesian islands are the perfect addition to your bucket list. But Bora Bora is only one of 118 islands in French Polynesia, dispersed in the Pacific. And in order to have a unique experience every time you make the trip to the middle of the ocean, you have to branch out to see what other islands have to offer. One of the Society Islands, Taha'a, is 15 miles from Bora Bora, with more adventures in store — both on land and underwater.
Originally called Uporu, Taha'a is situated right above Raiatea. Legend has it that a princess's spirit had taken over a sacred eel, which divided the island into two. The scent of vanilla follows you wherever you are on the flower-shaped island — Taha'a is responsible for 80% of vanilla production in French Polynesia, earning it the nickname "Vanilla Island." The soil here is fertile, to say the least — picture banana trees at every corner, coconut palms providing shade, and watermelon making for refreshing summer snacks. Life here is sweet, and the coral reef surrounding the shoreline makes it all the more delightful.
No matter where you're coming from — New York, Los Angeles, or even the nearby Tahiti — getting to Taha'a requires flying into the neighboring island of Raiatea first, followed by a boat ride. The latter can take anywhere between 20 and 35 minutes. Carry cash with you as well, since some of the motus (small reef islets) don't have any ATMs. With all that settled, you're ready for your island vacation.
Taha'a is all vibes and tides
Coral reefs circle the entire island of Taha'a, so snorkeling is always on the table here. The most beautiful spot to explore beneath the surface is the spectacular coral garden, a water channel that separates two islets. Those staying on the main island and not on Motu Tautau must take a boat tour to snorkel here. The gorgeous reef is home to kaleidoscopic marine life, such as butterflyfish, wrasse, and giant clams — did we mention we found Nemo here, too? You'll come across wonderful schools of fish emerging from the sea anemones, convict tangs showing off their stripes, and a hint of blue marking the lemonpeel angelfish. Remember not to wear your swim fins here so the coral garden remains as is.
Motu Tautau, one of the many islets surrounding Taha'a, provides easy access to the coral garden. After observing the colorful marine life, spend some time on the white-sand beaches of the motu. The postcard-worthy destination is as picturesque as they come — as long as you keep an eye out for falling coconuts. While Tautau is located to the west of Taha'a, Motu Mahaea takes up a small area to the east. Massive palm trees dot its soft-sand shore, where you can lie under the sun for hours and soak in the tranquility. Stand-up paddleboarding is a must here — the calm waters create ideal conditions to drift with the waves. You can continue your snorkeling escapades — try spotting leopard sea cucumbers among the vibrant coral heads.
One of the best ways to experience Taha'a's highlights is by going on a lagoon safari. If you're staying at Le Taha'a Island Resort & Spa, the hotel offers a half-day excursion where you can swim with stingrays and sharks.
Get a taste of the tropics' vanilla
What's a visit to Taha'a without learning how vanilla is harvested? Thanks to the abundance of vanilla farms on the island, practically all of Taha'a oozes the fragrant scent. Make your way to La Vallée de la Vanille, a plantation where you can see how the plants are cultivated. Vanilla here is so valuable that it is considered black gold. While touring the farm, you'll get a full understanding of how vanilla is produced, starting with pollination with curing the beans. Later, swing by Vanilla Prod's Shop for vanilla-based items to take back home. Think organic souvenirs like vanilla honey, powder, extracts, oils, and more. If the owner or shopkeeper catches you looking around, you'll most likely get another mini tour of the nearby farm as they explain how they harvest the flowers and create the byproducts.
There's another kind of farm to visit in Taha'a — a pearl farm. Head to Iaorana Pearl Farm for a free tour of the grounds and learn about the entire process of pearl production. The staff might even demonstrate certain steps, such as seeding, and you'll see why their cost is so high. Once you get all your questions answered, pop by the onsite store to purchase jewelry in your favorite color. If they're too expensive for your taste, window shopping alone can put a smile on your face.
A trip to Taha'a can be luxurious, relaxing, adventurous, and educational — after all, every holiday ends up teaching us something, whether about ourselves or a new culture. This doesn't mean your French Polynesia getaways are over, though. You still need to escape to Moorea, Tahiti's sister island, which is an uncrowded tropical paradise.