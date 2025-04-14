The Best All-Inclusive Resorts In The Caribbean For Foodies, According To Travelers
If white sand beaches, turquoise water, swim-up bars and plenty of food and drinks sound like a dream vacation to you, then you'd understand why many people are drawn to staying at all-inclusive resorts in the Caribbean. Another appeal to all-inclusive resorts is not having to worry about calculating how much you're spending on food and drinks each day while you're on vacation. Sure, there can be some downsides to staying at an all-inclusive resort since you're less likely to go out and explore the local area and restaurants, but on the other hand it makes for an easy and stress-free vacation, which I think we can all admit we need at some point in our lives.
Some people may think that all-inclusive resorts have mediocre food, but that is not necessarily true. You just have to know how to choose the right all-inclusive resort for you. There are actually a number of all-inclusive resorts that are known to have good — even wonderful — food and offers great value at their respective price points. Some of these resorts even have Michelin-starred restaurants, which is certainly a feat. If you're a food lover who needs help to plan your next trip to a tropical paradise, worry not, as we've scoured travel websites and forums to gather this list of the best all-inclusive resorts for foodies in the Caribbean.
Excellence Coral Playa Mujeres, Mexico
The Excellence brand's presence in Playa Mujeres got off to a strong start with Excellence Playa Mujeres, considered one of the best adults-only all-inclusives in the Caribbean, so much so that in 2025 the brand opened a second resort in the area: Excellence Coral Playa Mujeres. Excellence resorts are generally known for their good food and a lot of different restaurant options, from a lunch shack serving tacos with blue corn tortillas to foie gras at the French restaurant. Lobsters are even included as part of the all-inclusive offerings, but only when it's season (in Mexico, lobster fishing is banned from March 1 to June 30).
The Excellence Coral Playa Mujeres is even better for foodies than other Excellence properties, because it has even more restaurants and bars. The additions that are not available at the other resorts include Raices which offers a tasting menu of modern Mexican cuisine and Milo which serves Greek and Lebanese food. There's even a reservation-only speakeasy called Whisper which blends entertainment and cocktails for an hour-long fun. Upgrading to the Club level gives guests access to two additional restaurants, another bar, and a separate pool bar with higher end spirit selections.
Jade Mountain, St. Lucia
Jade Mountain in St. Lucia is a luxuriously intimate resort. It only has 29 rooms (that it calls "sanctuaries") and offers a sense of privacy and exclusivity within its 600-acre property. There is only one restaurant on property, Jade Mountain Club, but it's helmed by a James Beard Award-winning chef, Allen Susser. The restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner and serves true farm-to-table cuisine as Jade Mountain has its own farm called Emerald's that grows tropical fruits, salad greens, vegetables, and more. The farm is just one part of the resort's sustainability efforts. After all, Jade Mountain has even joined the regenerative travel movement.
Restaurant aside, Jade Mountain also has a chocolate laboratory where guests can participate in tastings or learn to make truffles. There are special culinary events every month, from guest chefs and special tasting menus. Additionally, resort guests also have access to the restaurants at Anse Chastanet (Jade Mountain's sister property), which can be reached on foot or using the resort shuttle. Here, guests can explore the fusion of Indian and Caribbean cuisine at Apsara, dine in an open-air treehouse, or have a casual lunch on the beach.
Grand Velas Riviera Maya, Mexico
Grand Velas is a luxury all-inclusive resort brand with four resorts in Mexico, including one in the Mexican Caribbean: Grand Velas Riviera Maya in Playa del Carmen, which is a AAA Five Diamond resort. Grand Velas really puts a focus on its culinary program. So much so that the culinary offerings at Grand Velas even include a Michelin-starred restaurant. Grand Velas Riviera Maya is home to Cocina de Autor by Chef Nahúm Velasco, which has been awarded a Michelin star, certainly a rarity for an all-inclusive resort restaurant.
The great dining at Grand Velas is not just about Cocina de Autor's tasting menu, though. The Italian restaurant Lucca at the Riviera Maya resort has also received a AAA four-diamond award and same with its Mexican restaurant Frida. You can also find Asian and French cuisine at the other restaurants, and there are multiple bars to hit up after dinner. Enjoy cocktails with a sunset view at Sky Bar, or head to the karaoke bar and rest your vocal chords with a sip of Negroni in between. One Redditor says that Grand Velas is an all-inclusive that has restaurants so good that they wished these restaurants were in their neighborhood.
Finest Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Finest Resorts is the family-friendly brand of the Excellence Collection resorts and it offers the same quality of food as the Excellence Resorts. Finest Punta Cana in Dominican Republic is the newer of the two Finest properties and has a couple more restaurants that other doesn't offer. At the Punta Cana resort, guests can find 13 restaurants and two food trucks, not to mention room service, the coffee shop and bars, so you won't run out of new options to try during your stay.
The options include pretty much everything from a classic steakhouse to a French restaurant to Italian. There's a Pan-Asian restaurant that offers Korean BBQ, sukiyaki, teppanyaki, and more. Ceviche and lobster (when in season) i offered by the beach at Duke's Lobster & Seafood. For quick bites, you can find Caribbean snacks like Cuban sandwiches (plus great pizzas that both adults and kids alike would enjoy) at La Playita food truck. The resort also offers two premium upgrades: Finest Club and Excellence Club which each offer different club-only restaurants and bars.
Garza Blanca Cancún, Mexico
Garza Blanca Cancún is located on a white sandy stretch of beach in Costa Mujeres offering 452 spacious and luxurious suites. The resort offers six different dining options and two bars that also offer snacks and small bites, including an entire food hall with five different kitchens. For lunch, head to the beachside food truck for some ceviche, aguachile or seafood tacos. For dinner, take your pick between contemporary Chinese food, Japanese, Mexican cuisine, and more.
Another good thing about staying at Garza Blanca is that not only do you have access to all the restaurants there, but you also have access to the signature restaurants at its sister property, Villa del Palmar Cancún, as part of the all-inclusive plan. Villa del Palmar itself is also known to have good food, so it's certainly a perk to have those restaurants as extra options. Garza Blanca guests can access five restaurants at Villa del Palmar, including the Italian restaurant Davino and La Casona Steakhouse, so you can eat at a different restaurant every night for more than a week.
Atelier Playa Mujeres, Mexico
ATELIER Playa Mujeres is a member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts and it is one consistent name that comes up as an all-inclusive that food lovers rave about. One Redditor claims this is the best resort they've ever been to and "every restaurant on the property is pretty awesome." There are a total of 13 restaurants, two coffee shops and 12 bars at this resort, some of which have won distinctions for their food or wine programs. The contemporary Mexican restaurant María Dolores by chef Edgar Nuñez received a nod from the Michelin guide for its seasonal fine dining menu. Both María Dolores and Cilento also both received Wine Spectator Awards since 2022.
Head to El Suspiro for some Caribbean lobster or to Kopai for sushi. Even those who want to stick to a healthier diet can find plenty of options with plant-based, organic offerings at Alba. Of course, there are plenty of spots to drink at as well. La Cantina offers a selection of Mexican spirits beyond tequila like sotol as well as other Mexican beverages like pulque. Whether you want to hang out at a rooftop pool bar or the classy El Detalle lounge, there's a space for everyone.
Cap Maison, St. Lucia
Cap Maison is an award-winning boutique resort with just 49 rooms and it's considered one of Saint Lucia's best resorts. The Spanish-style resort, with its stucco walls and arched doorways, is perched on a cliff in the northern part of St. Lucia, on what used to be a sugar plantation. Cap Maison is part of Relais & Chateaux which is known for its strict standards of excellence for its members, including the cuisine.
All hotel guests should certainly dine at The Cliff at Cap, which offers French-Caribbean cuisine made with seasonal and local ingredients. The Cliff at Cap is one of the most popular restaurants in St. Lucia, even among non-hotel guests, thanks to Chef Craig Jones' wonderful cooking and the restaurant's ocean and sunset views. For a more casual option, there's the Naked Fisherman which is set in an open-air thatched roof cabin on the beach. The beach restaurant typically offers steak, burgers, catch-of-the-day and more, but it also often hosts specials like lobsters for lunch or seafood boils. Of course, resort guests can always order in-room dining as well. Couples looks for a special romantic dinner should book the private Rock Maison instead. There's an extra fee for this, but it's worth it to impress a special someone. Plus, it's fun to receive your champagne via zip line.
Spice Island Beach Resort, Grenada
Grenada is nicknamed "Spice Isle" because of its rich spice industry, but the Spice Island Beach Resort in St. George's will stimulate your vacation in other ways. The resort is a small, family-owned beachfront resort, located right on Grand Anse Beach which is voted one of the world's best beaches. The 64-room resort has only two restaurants, but what it may lack in the number of restaurants, it makes up in quality and the fact that the two restaurants also certainly offer enough options to keep guests from getting bored during their stay.
Oliver's offers a three-course prix fixe menu for dinner with plenty of options to choose from. The restaurant is also open to non-hotel guests and dinner costs $120 per person if you're not staying at the hotel. Oliver's is also where breakfast is served at the resort, offering different choices from breakfast buffet, Western breakfast classics, and local breakfasts like salted codfish souse and black pudding. For lunch, head to Sea and Surf Terrace & Bar which has a lovely view of Grand Anse Beach.
Baoase Luxury Resort, Curacao
The beachfront Baoase Luxury Resort is a five-star resort located in Curaçao known for its exclusivity. With only 23 rooms, suites, and villas, plus a private beach, guests travel to Baoase for an intimate and secluded getaway. Being secluded does not mean guests need to give up on fine food at Baoase, though. As a luxury resort, the restaurants at Baoase are ready to keep guests satisfied.
The Culinary Beach Restaurant is the main restaurant guests would go to. It offers breakfast and both a prix fixe and a la carte menu for lunch and dinner. This is no ordinary hotel restaurant, though. Culinary Beach Restaurant was actually named one of the 50 Best Restaurants in the Caribbean in 2024 by Caribbean Journal.
Baoase also holds a different culinary themed nights every week, giving guests plenty of variety during their stay. For example, there are sushi and other bites on Asian nights every Sunday, while the chef prepares fresh seafood towers on Thursdays. A second restaurant, the Sunset Deck Restaurant, is open for other themed nights like Indian Night and Italian Night.
Hotel Xcaret, Mexico
Hotel Xcaret in Playa del Carmen is great for families as it includes access and transportation to all the Xcaret parks, a group of nature and cultural-based theme parks in the Riviera Maya, but it's also an all-inclusive that caters to discerning food lovers. While it also offers some international cuisine, Hotel Xcaret focuses on showcasing Mexican gastronomy, bringing on celebrated chefs from around Mexico for the different restaurants at the resort. Some of these restaurants have received quite the accolade.
The most celebrated restaurant of the resort is HA' Restaurant from Chef Carlos Gaytan, which received a Michelin star in 2024 with the official guide noting its "bold, creative flavor combinations." HA' offers a nine-course tasting menu of contemporary Mexican cuisine and is the only restaurant that requires an extra cost for hotel guests, but guests say that it's "pricey but absolutely worth it" given the quality of the food and service. Aside from HA', there are quite a few of other great restaurants at Hotel Xcaret. There are a total of eleven restaurants at this hotel, including BIO, which serves a plant-based menu from Chef Miguel Bautista inside a natural cave that overlooks the river. You can also find Oaxacan cuisine, an Italian-Mexican fusion restaurant, and many more.
Hammock Cove, Antigua
Hammock Cove is an adults-only, all-inclusive resort in Antigua with 41 spacious villas designed for honeymooners. Each villa even comes with its own plunge pool. The resort is located right next to the island's famous Devil's Bridge National Park (it's a five-minute walk between the two). Villas and locations aside, Hammock Cove is also known for its culinary offerings. The culinary program is helmed by Chef Marco Festini who has no shortage of elite experience, including a stage at three Michelin-starred Piazza Duomo in Alba, Italy.
There are two signature restaurants at Hammock Cove: the more casual Irina's Bistro and the white tablecloth Lighthouse Restaurant. Irina's serves a la carte breakfast, lunch, and dinner with both European or American-influenced offering as well as local Caribbean favorites. For a finer dinner, Lighthouse Restaurant offers a three-course prix fixe menu that changes every day. It also offers a seven-course menu one day a week. There are also three bars on property, including the rum-focused Nobody Knows Bar. Plus, there's a beach bar that serves tropical cocktails and light snacks.
Le Blanc Spa Resort Cancún, Mexico
The beachfront Le Blanc Spa Resort is located along the Zona Hotelera in Cancún. It's is an adults-only, all-inclusive property that has been awarded the Four Star rating by Forbes. The high rating is not only because of Le Blanc's warm service and modern accommodations, but also because of the resort's culinary and beverage program. There are five different restaurants here serving a variety of cuisines, giving guests plenty of options.
The restaurant choices at Le Blanc include the French restaurant Lumiere, which received Wine Specator's "Award of Excellence" in 2024. Lumiere not only has an a la carte menu but also offers a multi-course tasting menu for an additional cost. There's also sushi and other Japanese fare at Yama, Italian food at Bella, and Mexican Caribbean fare with ocean views at Terraza and more. Le Blanc's different restaurants also offer their own specialty cocktails. For example, you'll find Asian-influenced cocktails like lychee martinis at Yama and Italian classics at Bella. While most all-inclusive resorts only include house wines in the package, Le Blanc actually has a list of included wines you can choose from.
Methodology
Finding all-inclusive resorts that foodies would love is a balance of both quality and variety. In some cases it's great to have many restaurant options with different types of cuisines, while smaller resorts may actually have only one restaurant that is exceptional. To curate this list, we looked at travel forums and guest reviews to see which Caribbean resorts travelers loved for the food. We looked at which resort restaurants have received accolades such as Michelin recognition, Wine Spectator awards and others. We also looked at which resorts are members of Relais & Chateaux, which is known for having exceptional food.