This Outdoorsy Tennessee City Offers A Cozy B&B-Lined Main Street, Unique Events, And Historic Charm

There are times when you crave a bustling destination filled with live music, such as Nashville, Tennessee, or a scenic city with a thriving arts scene, like Chattanooga, Tennessee. Other times, you just want to find a small town where you can have a relaxing museum day or a thrilling outdoor adventure, depending on your mood. The former copper mining town of Ducktown, Tennessee, fits that bill.

Its name isn't the only fun aspect of the town. With a total area of less than 3 square miles and a population of about 500, Ducktown is a tiny city but packs a lot into its borders. Escaping to this town means being surrounded by its historic charm, close-knit community, and unique, intimate events.

Fly into Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport (CHA) and drive directly east for a little over an hour, and you'll hit your destination. Another option is to catch a flight to Atlanta, Georgia, before driving north for a couple of hours until you've reached the cozy town you're looking for, nestled near the popular Ocoee River. The advantageous location has led the town to become a key spot for adventurers, with activities like white-water rafting and camping, among others.