This Outdoorsy Tennessee City Offers A Cozy B&B-Lined Main Street, Unique Events, And Historic Charm
There are times when you crave a bustling destination filled with live music, such as Nashville, Tennessee, or a scenic city with a thriving arts scene, like Chattanooga, Tennessee. Other times, you just want to find a small town where you can have a relaxing museum day or a thrilling outdoor adventure, depending on your mood. The former copper mining town of Ducktown, Tennessee, fits that bill.
Its name isn't the only fun aspect of the town. With a total area of less than 3 square miles and a population of about 500, Ducktown is a tiny city but packs a lot into its borders. Escaping to this town means being surrounded by its historic charm, close-knit community, and unique, intimate events.
Fly into Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport (CHA) and drive directly east for a little over an hour, and you'll hit your destination. Another option is to catch a flight to Atlanta, Georgia, before driving north for a couple of hours until you've reached the cozy town you're looking for, nestled near the popular Ocoee River. The advantageous location has led the town to become a key spot for adventurers, with activities like white-water rafting and camping, among others.
Outdoorsy activities to enjoy in Ducktown, Tennessee
While Idaho is Rick Steves' preferred state for river rafting, you'll find that Tennessee is not lacking in that department, either. A few companies in the Ducktown area offer exciting excursions on the Ocoee River. On a classification scale from the least difficult, Class I, to the most difficult, Class VI, you'll come across Class III to IV rapids. Ocoee Adventure Center's trips include a 5-mile adventure filled with non-stop rapids or a 10-mile trip that features a riverside lunch. Water sports companies Ocoee Rafting and Raft One offer white-water rafting; they run trips covering the middle of the river, the upper section, or its entirety. If you decide to tackle the Upper Ocoee as part of your excursion, know it's a historical site as it hosted the 1996 Atlanta Summer Olympics' canoe slalom competition.
Adventure seekers, keep the fun going with a zipline canopy tour offered through Ocoee Rafting and Raft One. Soar high above the ground as you take in the incredible views of Southern Tennessee. You don't need to choose between white-water rafting and ziplining; you can purchase packages combining both activities. On top of that, Raft One's selection also includes mountain biking and horseback riding, which can also be combined into a package.
After a thrilling day tackling the Ocoee River rapids and shooting down zip lines, calm your heart rate by heading to your next tranquil yet still outdoorsy activity. Forego the usual luxuries of a hotel and stay in a tent, RV, or cabin at Thunder Rock Recreation Area in the Cherokee National Forest. If you prefer to leave the outdoorsy activities behind once the sun goes down, Ducktown has non-camping options, as well.
See Ducktown's past and present at local museums and lodging
Feel the historic charm of the town as you head to Main Street, where you'll find the Company House Bed and Breakfast Inn. Not only is the building listed on the National Register of Historic Places, but it's also part of Olympic history after hosting the Italian Kayak & Canoe Team during the 1996 events. Book one of the seven guest rooms, enjoy breakfast at the inn's dining room, and get ready to explore what else Ducktown has to offer. If you're tired from the adventurous activities, keep things low-key by exploring the history of the area.
Start your day just down from the inn with a photo op in front of the Welcome to Ducktown sign, which features — you guessed it — a duck! After feeling sufficiently welcomed, head to the Ducktown Basin Museum on the old Burra Burra Mine to learn about the town's copper mining past. If once-thriving quintessential mining towns like Centralia, Pennsylvania, which inspired the movie "Silent Hill," intrigue you, then you'll be happy to learn that Ducktown was a major mining community from the mid-1800s to the late 1900s. The museum displays artifacts and photographs and runs family-friendly events like Miners' Homecoming gatherings and an Arts & Crafts Festival. Walk around the grounds to view the remaining mine structures, as well as the large water-filled sinkhole from when part of the mine collapsed.
Before heading back to your room, stop at the combo craft beer and craft spirits taproom of Copperhill Brewery and its sister company, Ocoee River Distilling, known together as the area's Brewstillery. Taste their unique options and stay for one of their events, as they often have live music and trivia, before returning to the inn a block away.