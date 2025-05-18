Colorado's Trout-Filled River Canyon Starting In Rocky Mountain National Park Offers Endless Outdoor Fun

Colorado's mighty Rocky Mountains rank high among the most breathtaking views in North America. While the Colorado Rockies have plenty of amazing spots that draw countless tourists, the Centennial State's crown jewel is undoubtedly the magnificent Rocky Mountain National Park. Located in the Front Range of the Colorado Rockies, the park features truly heavenly mountain vistas, epic climbing opportunities, and some of the nation's best hiking trails.

Beginners can get acquainted with Rocky Mountain National Park at the glistening Emerald Lake Trail, while expert mountaineers can test themselves on the challenging Keyhole Route to the summit of the park's highest mountain, Longs Peak. But Rocky Mountain and its surrounding areas have plenty of lesser-known spots that make equally fantastic outdoor recreation, none more worthwhile than the beautiful (and fun) Big Thompson River Canyon.

The Big Thompson River is one of Colorado's most scenic mountain rivers, beginning in Rocky Mountain National Park and flowing eastward toward the city of Loveland. For much of its course, the Big Thompson River courses through a striking mountain canyon. With plenty of access points and observation areas, the Big Thompson River Canyon blends the best of all worlds when it comes to Colorado Rockies attractions. In addition to its amazing views, it is also bracketed by some of the state's best scenic drives. And the canyon offers much more than "just" beautiful views. Its fertile river waters feature some of the Centennial State's best spots for trout fishing.