Colorado's Trout-Filled River Canyon Starting In Rocky Mountain National Park Offers Endless Outdoor Fun
Colorado's mighty Rocky Mountains rank high among the most breathtaking views in North America. While the Colorado Rockies have plenty of amazing spots that draw countless tourists, the Centennial State's crown jewel is undoubtedly the magnificent Rocky Mountain National Park. Located in the Front Range of the Colorado Rockies, the park features truly heavenly mountain vistas, epic climbing opportunities, and some of the nation's best hiking trails.
Beginners can get acquainted with Rocky Mountain National Park at the glistening Emerald Lake Trail, while expert mountaineers can test themselves on the challenging Keyhole Route to the summit of the park's highest mountain, Longs Peak. But Rocky Mountain and its surrounding areas have plenty of lesser-known spots that make equally fantastic outdoor recreation, none more worthwhile than the beautiful (and fun) Big Thompson River Canyon.
The Big Thompson River is one of Colorado's most scenic mountain rivers, beginning in Rocky Mountain National Park and flowing eastward toward the city of Loveland. For much of its course, the Big Thompson River courses through a striking mountain canyon. With plenty of access points and observation areas, the Big Thompson River Canyon blends the best of all worlds when it comes to Colorado Rockies attractions. In addition to its amazing views, it is also bracketed by some of the state's best scenic drives. And the canyon offers much more than "just" beautiful views. Its fertile river waters feature some of the Centennial State's best spots for trout fishing.
The Big Thompson Canyon is a secret mountain paradise in Colorado's Rockies
The Big Thompson River begins its roughly 78-mile course within the boundaries of Rocky Mountain National Park, specifically the scenic Forest Canyon. During this portion of its route, the river serves as the centerpiece to some truly unforgettable Rocky Mountain scenery, complete with stark canyon walls, whitewater rapids, and snow-capped mountain peaks as a backdrop. Once it exits the national park, the river proceeds through the popular municipality of Estes Park, which includes the famed "Big Tommy Run" section that's popular with kayakers.
The Big Thompson River also passes through the artsy yet underrated Colorado Rocky Mountain gateway that is Loveland, alongside other quirky towns like Drake and Glen Comfort. Eventually, it ends its short but epic course by merging with the South Platte River near the Colorado city of Greeley. The river's steep, boulder-strewn canyon often displays picturesque flora indicative of Rocky Mountain ecosystems, including Ponderosa pine trees and shorter sage shrubs. Despite its often precarious terrain, the Big Thompson River Canyon is mostly navigable by car, thanks to Colorado Highway 34, which follows the river between Estes Park and Loveland.
This river canyon is a wonderful (and affordable) outdoor destination close to Rocky Mountain National Park. Many of the canyon's top parks are located in Colorado's Larimer County, right at the edge of the scenic Front Range mountains. Indeed, Larimer County's Big Thompson River parks are all open from April to October. Even better, they're all free to enter and offer great hiking opportunities. You can even explore the canyon on a thrilling whitewater rafting trip!
The Big Thompson Canyon is also one of Colorado's best fishing spots
In addition to the popular Rocky Mountain National Park, the Big Thompson River and its canyon also pass through the Roosevelt National Forest and other underrated county parks, such as Sleepy Hollow Park, Narrows Park, and Forks Park. All four county parks and the Big Thompson River Fishing Site in the Roosevelt National Forest are among Colorado's best spots for amazing trout fishing.
The Big Thompson River is rich with brown, brook, and rainbow trout, among other species, and offers exceptional trout fishing at Rocky Mountain National Park's Moraine Park, Forest Canyon, and Fern Lake areas. Outside of the national park, you can also find great fishing opportunities at Mall Road near Lake Estes, Idlewild Dam, and Viestenz-Smith Park, plus the Big Thompson River Fishing Site in the Roosevelt National Forest. With such a diversity of terrain, the Big Thompson River Canyon offers different fishing options for fly fishers of all experience levels. But no matter which part of the river you choose, your fishing trip is guaranteed to come with some of the most breathtaking scenery in the country.
If you plan to stay overnight, the mountain town of Estes Park is a terrific gateway to the Big Thompson River and Rocky Mountain National Park. With so many prime lodging options, Estes Park is consistently one of the ultimate destinations to visit on a Colorado trip. Rocky Mountain National Park also boasts several excellent campgrounds, with the Moraine Park Campground offering convenient access to the Big Thompson River. Despite their pristine setting, Estes Park and the Big Thompson River are less than two hours away from Denver International Airport.