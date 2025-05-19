This High-Country Arizona Hideaway Offers A Serene Summer Escape Along Alpine Lakes And Forest Cabins
Arizona has a stunning variety of urban and rural landscapes, from deep gorges like the Grand Canyon and cactus-studded deserts to shining modern cities and old western towns. Surprisingly, the state also has a fair number of quaint mountain communities nestled amongst the pines, such as Pinetop-Lakeside, which is located 188 miles northeast of Phoenix in the White Mountains. With very low humidity and average summer temperatures in the 70s and 80s, this is a perfect place for Arizona residents and visitors to escape to when summer's heat seems never-ending. From bustling Phoenix, where summer temps often soar into the triple digits, it's possible to drive to Pinetop-Lakeside in a little more than three hours.
At a breezy elevation of 6,804 feet and surrounded by more than 200 lakes and streams, the area boasts not only a cooler climate but also a multitude of outdoor activities in the densely forested mountains. Visitors can choose from a variety of accommodations, but most opt for one of the area's cozy cabins. In fact, Pinetop-Lakeside was once crowned "Best Cabin Region in the U.S." by CabinLife.com, beating out high-profile contenders from over 30 different regions across the U.S., even New York's Adirondacks and California's South Lake Tahoe.
Accommodation in Pinetop-Lakeside
Seriously, there's a cabin for everyone in this mountain town. So many that when it comes to choosing, you might feel like you're in an ice cream parlor — so many tantalizing flavors and not enough time to try them all. Pinetop-Lakeside cabins come in a wide range of sizes, price points, and architectural styles, with amenities like fireplaces, decks and front porches, full kitchens, barbecues, outdoor fire pits, spa tubs, and even private game rooms.
Some cabins are located deep in the pines, while others are perched on quiet lakes, perfect for boaters and anglers. Some cabin communities have communal recreation areas, like volleyball courts and playgrounds, and are located close to hiking trails. To check out the selection, head to a booking site like Booking.com, Vrbo, or Airbnb. You can also book directly on a cabin community's website (e.g., Whispering Pines Resort, Pinetop Vista Cabins, and others).
Hotels are less common in the area and tend to be pretty basic, like the rustic Timberlodge Inn, along with hotel chains such as the Best Western Inn. If you're looking for a higher-end option, you won't find many in this part of Arizona. For that, head further west to Sedona, home of the super luxurious Enchantment Resort and Arizona's ultimate glamping cabin getaway in Oak Creek Canyon.
What to do in Pinetop-Lakeside
Summer activities in the Pinetop-Lakeside area are as plentiful and varied as its cabins. Whole months could be spent exploring the White Mountain Trail System, which encompasses more than 200 miles of multi-use trails for hikers, bikers, and horseback riders. Everyone from families with strollers to more advanced hikers looking for a serious workout will find a loop they love within this cool and forested trail system. To boot, routes are well-maintained and easy to navigate, with white reflective trail markers with GPS coordinates every quarter mile along each trail.
Visitors who prefer to be near water can head to one of the White Mountains' many lakes, from the tranquil 18-acre Woodland Lake right in Pinetop-Lakeside to larger ones like Lyman Lake, which boasts 1,500 acres of glimmering surface area. You can also fish to your heart's content at the area's lakes and streams, with ample stocks of rainbow, brook, and brown trout as well as largemouth bass and trophy-sized walleye. Many lakes in the White Mountains also offer boat rentals, but only a few allow swimming (e.g., Fool Hollow Lake and Lyman Lake). For the best places in the state to splash around on a hot day, check out our article on Arizona's best secret swimming holes.