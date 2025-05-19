This High-Country Arizona Hideaway Offers A Serene Summer Escape Along Alpine Lakes And Forest Cabins

Arizona has a stunning variety of urban and rural landscapes, from deep gorges like the Grand Canyon and cactus-studded deserts to shining modern cities and old western towns. Surprisingly, the state also has a fair number of quaint mountain communities nestled amongst the pines, such as Pinetop-Lakeside, which is located 188 miles northeast of Phoenix in the White Mountains. With very low humidity and average summer temperatures in the 70s and 80s, this is a perfect place for Arizona residents and visitors to escape to when summer's heat seems never-ending. From bustling Phoenix, where summer temps often soar into the triple digits, it's possible to drive to Pinetop-Lakeside in a little more than three hours.

At a breezy elevation of 6,804 feet and surrounded by more than 200 lakes and streams, the area boasts not only a cooler climate but also a multitude of outdoor activities in the densely forested mountains. Visitors can choose from a variety of accommodations, but most opt for one of the area's cozy cabins. In fact, Pinetop-Lakeside was once crowned "Best Cabin Region in the U.S." by CabinLife.com, beating out high-profile contenders from over 30 different regions across the U.S., even New York's Adirondacks and California's South Lake Tahoe.