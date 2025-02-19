Secret Swimming Holes In Arizona That Are Worth Discovering

A landlocked state that is known for its dry climate, Arizona might not immediately come to mind when you think of places to go for a swim. This, after all, is the only state in the U.S. home to four deserts (Chihuahuan, Great Basin, Mohave, and Sonoran). Vast swathes of the state are technically termed as arid, getting less than 10 inches of rain per year. But Arizona does have some fine geological formations — it is the home of the Grand Canyon, just plan your trip during this ultimate time of the year.

There are canyons all over the state, formed by the constant cutting and erosion of waterways that wind through them, as well as lakes, rivers, and reservoirs. And while there might not be endless gorgeous waterfalls where you can swim, there are a wealth of swimming holes. On a searing hot summer day, or even a mildly pleasant winter's afternoon, finding one of these bodies of water for a refreshing dip is pure bliss. While some of them are very well-known, and well-visited, like Havasu Falls in Grand Canyon National Park, others manage to operate under the radar. Some of those secret ones are easy to reach, others require some serious hiking, but what they all have in common is that they are worth the trip. Slide into one as the sun's rays beat down on you, and you'll understand why.