A Kayak Tour Through Virginia's Chesapeake Bayscapes Ends At A Coastal Winery With Sweet Sips By The Water
The peninsula of Virginia's Eastern Shore is an idyllic destination for nature lovers, flanked by the Atlantic Ocean to the east and the Chesapeake Bay (America's largest estuary) to the west. Here, you will find Chincoteague Island, an unsung gem known for wild horses and unspoiled beaches, and Kiptopeke State Park, home to one of the most unusual sights on the East Coast. History buffs will find centuries-old estates dotting the shore and charming towns such as Onancock, a secret artsy haven with Victorian-era buildings. Foodies and oenophiles have plenty of opportunities to sample fresh seafood and locally made wines.
For the perfect excursion that combines outdoor adventure, local history, and wine, embark on the three-hour Paddle Your Glass Off kayak-winery tour hosted by Chatham Vineyards and Southeast Expeditions. This exciting adventure commences in Bayford, where you'll take a 45-minute kayak tour of Church Creek with an expert guide before landing ashore for a wine tasting at Chatham Vineyards, the only winery on Virginia's Eastern Shore.
Bayford's nearest major travel hub is the Norfolk International Airport, an hour's drive away. Bayford is also a 2.5-hour drive from Richmond and a four-hour drive from Washington, D.C. The tour is held at 1 p.m. on weekends in late April and daily between early May and October. At the time of this writing, it is priced at $125 per adult, which includes your kayak, gear, guide, the wine tasting, and a bottle of wine to take home for every two paddlers. Children and minors are also welcome to participate in the tour for a discounted price.
What to expect on the tour
The Paddle Your Glass Off tour begins on the historic wharf of Bayford, Virginia. The leisurely excursion is welcoming to all ability levels, from beginner to expert. Your guide will lead the way as you glide through the peaceful waters. Here, the Chesapeake Bay waterway shelters a wide variety of bird species and marine life that you can spot as you paddle. In this flat landscape, where shades of blue and green dominate, the sky and waterscape seem to merge as you kayak along. A Tripadvisor reviewer raves, "The scenery was gorgeous, we saw heron and ducks, oyster beds and jumping fish. We loved the stop, sip, and snack at beautiful historic Chatham Vineyards."
Your next stop is Chatham Vineyards, which was founded on the 300-acre Chatham Farms that dates back to 1640. The Wehner family opened Chatham Vineyards in the 1990s to grow French varietals on Virginia soil. After you disembark from your kayak, you'll be able to explore the property, which includes a 19th-century brick mansion and other historic buildings. Rest and relax after kayaking with a delicious wine tasting of the Church Creek wines paired with a cheese board. Chatham Vineyards produces a range of white, rosé, and red bottles, including chardonnay, cabernet franc, and merlot, as well as dessert wine. You'll even be able to take a bottle of wine home with you as a memento of this journey. Afterwards, you'll kayak back to Bayford as the quiet majesty of the Chesapeake Bay unfurls around you.