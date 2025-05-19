A Kayak Tour Through Virginia's Chesapeake Bayscapes Ends At A Coastal Winery With Sweet Sips By The Water

The peninsula of Virginia's Eastern Shore is an idyllic destination for nature lovers, flanked by the Atlantic Ocean to the east and the Chesapeake Bay (America's largest estuary) to the west. Here, you will find Chincoteague Island, an unsung gem known for wild horses and unspoiled beaches, and Kiptopeke State Park, home to one of the most unusual sights on the East Coast. History buffs will find centuries-old estates dotting the shore and charming towns such as Onancock, a secret artsy haven with Victorian-era buildings. Foodies and oenophiles have plenty of opportunities to sample fresh seafood and locally made wines.

For the perfect excursion that combines outdoor adventure, local history, and wine, embark on the three-hour Paddle Your Glass Off kayak-winery tour hosted by Chatham Vineyards and Southeast Expeditions. This exciting adventure commences in Bayford, where you'll take a 45-minute kayak tour of Church Creek with an expert guide before landing ashore for a wine tasting at Chatham Vineyards, the only winery on Virginia's Eastern Shore.

Bayford's nearest major travel hub is the Norfolk International Airport, an hour's drive away. Bayford is also a 2.5-hour drive from Richmond and a four-hour drive from Washington, D.C. The tour is held at 1 p.m. on weekends in late April and daily between early May and October. At the time of this writing, it is priced at $125 per adult, which includes your kayak, gear, guide, the wine tasting, and a bottle of wine to take home for every two paddlers. Children and minors are also welcome to participate in the tour for a discounted price.