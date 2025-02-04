One Of The Most Unusual Sights On The East Coast Is Also A Fishing Haven Off A Virginia Pier

The Chesapeake Bay is the country's largest estuary, covering nearly 12,000 miles of shoreline and spanning six states. Tucked away on the southern coast of Virginia's Eastern Shore is Kiptopeke State Park, which once home to a ferry landing before bridges and tunnels were built connecting the Delmarva Peninsula to the mainland. Though that former ferry landing has now become a popular fishing pier, the most fascinating aspect of the state park is actually off the coast. Lying a quarter mile into the bay is the Kiptopeke Fleet, nine hulking shells of concrete ships that were commissioned during World War II.

After the war, these ships were brought to this Chesapeake coast of Virginia in 1948 to serve as the breakwater when the ferry terminal was under construction. Now these historic vessels, mementos of the World War II-era, can be explored by boaters or kayakers or simply gazed at from the beach or fishing pier. The large hulls have also become a haven for nesting and migratory birds, and other marine life. Beyond the concrete ships and fishing pier, the 562-acre state park draws travelers with its sandy beaches, hiking and biking trails, and campsites.

Kiptopeke State Park is open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. The fishing pier is open 24 hours a day between April 1 and December 31. The nearest major airport to the state park is Norfolk International Airport, which is about a 40-minute drive away. Kiptopeke State Park is also a great day trip from Virginia Beach, which is one of the best (and cheapest) East Coast beach towns to visit.