The Heartwarming Wildlife Story Unfolding At One Of New England's Busiest Airports

When you think about the best birdwatching destinations the U.S. has to offer, places like Florida, with its flamingoes and pelicans, come to mind. Probably, you don't think of ... airports. Airports and birds generally only mix to disastrous results, so much so that laws have been passed to prevent these incidents. However, some airports just happen to be located in ideal bird habitats. One of these, Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), New England's largest (and busiest) airport, is home to the largest concentration of migratory snowy owls in the Northeast.

While it's unknown exactly why the snowy owls, or "snowies," come to Boston Logan, scientists theorize that the empty meadows and water that encircle the airport, full of small creatures for the snowies to catch, are similar to their tundra home in the north. Every year, between late fall (usually November, although the earliest recorded owl sighting occurred in October) through April, snowies migrate over 3,000 miles down from the Arctic to Boston. The 1,800 acres of open space around the airport, surrounded by water on three sides, attracts hundreds of these owls each year, who then return to the north in spring.

Although the owls don't seem to be bothered by the noisy airport, as with any intersection of man and nature, it's not without strife. The snowies do eat smaller birds that often get caught in airplanes, but unfortunately, they can themselves also get into danger, or pose a threat to the planes. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) mandates bird patrols at airports, thanks to deadly disasters involving birds, but historically, this meant shooting the birds. However, one scientist, hoping to prevent the excess killing of vulnerable snowies, wrote a letter to Boston Logan in 1981 with a different solution. And so the Snowy Owl Project was born.