Arizona's Hidden Nook Offers Creek-Side Swimming, Birding Delights, And Scenic Canyon Trails

When you picture Sedona, Arizona, red sandstone buttes and energy vortexes might come to mind. In fact, a quick internet search confirms those images. But, the community known for iconic landscapes, crowded streets, and wellness is actually very close to a dense forest filled with tall trees, birds of all kinds, and serene spots to reflect. There are also opportunities to take a dip before or after tackling a challenging trail known for its rewarding panoramic view at the end. So, if you think this area is all red rocks and crowds, let us introduce you to Bootlegger Picnic Area in Oak Creek Canyon, a nook just 12 miles from Sedona that will change your mind and have you adding this part of Arizona to your travel bucket list. Bootlegger is one of the few shaded creekside stops where you can picnic, hike, birdwatch, or simply breathe.

Before you ask, "Why would I plan a trip to a picnic area?" hear us out. This isn't your ordinary roadside stop. Nestled in Oak Creek Canyon, a stunning river gorge often described as a mini Grand Canyon, the Bootlegger day-use area offers far more than just picnic tables. Located just 2 miles from the more well-known (and often crowded) Slide Rock State Park, Bootlegger comes with its own amenities: a dedicated parking lot, picnic tables, and barbecue grills. Parking fills up quickly in this wooded retreat, so coming early is a good idea.