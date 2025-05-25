Arizona's Hidden Nook Offers Creek-Side Swimming, Birding Delights, And Scenic Canyon Trails
When you picture Sedona, Arizona, red sandstone buttes and energy vortexes might come to mind. In fact, a quick internet search confirms those images. But, the community known for iconic landscapes, crowded streets, and wellness is actually very close to a dense forest filled with tall trees, birds of all kinds, and serene spots to reflect. There are also opportunities to take a dip before or after tackling a challenging trail known for its rewarding panoramic view at the end. So, if you think this area is all red rocks and crowds, let us introduce you to Bootlegger Picnic Area in Oak Creek Canyon, a nook just 12 miles from Sedona that will change your mind and have you adding this part of Arizona to your travel bucket list. Bootlegger is one of the few shaded creekside stops where you can picnic, hike, birdwatch, or simply breathe.
Before you ask, "Why would I plan a trip to a picnic area?" hear us out. This isn't your ordinary roadside stop. Nestled in Oak Creek Canyon, a stunning river gorge often described as a mini Grand Canyon, the Bootlegger day-use area offers far more than just picnic tables. Located just 2 miles from the more well-known (and often crowded) Slide Rock State Park, Bootlegger comes with its own amenities: a dedicated parking lot, picnic tables, and barbecue grills. Parking fills up quickly in this wooded retreat, so coming early is a good idea.
Pull over and stay awhile at Bootlegger Picnic Area
Oak Creek Canyon is located in the Coconino National Forest, which covers more than 1.8 million acres. The drive through the canyon is 12 beautiful miles, so take your time! Bootlegger Picnic Area is open from 8 a.m. to sunset daily, as are many of the other stops throughout the canyon. Be sure to pay your Red Rock day-use fee at the Bootlegger kiosk ($5 per car at the time of this writing), or buy the pass ahead of time online at the Recreation.gov website. You can also use an America the Beautiful pass in this area. From here, you can take a short staircase down to Oak Creek to fish, relax by the water, take photos, stroll along the banks, and watch for birds like Lucy's warbler or the great blue heron.
If you're up for a challenge, you can rock-hop across the creek to tackle the A.B. Young Trail, a hike that climbs the west wall of Oak Creek Canyon. This strenuous 4.8-mile out-and-back trail features more than 2,000 feet of elevation gain, but the payoff is a spectacular panoramic view of the entire area. Once you're back at the bottom, reward yourself with a quick swim, or at least a soothing soak for your tired feet. If you brought your fishing gear, you can expect to see brown and rainbow trout, both wild and supplemented by Arizona Game and Fish.
Take the scenic route to Oak Creek Canyon
To get to Oak Creek Canyon, you'll likely fly into Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and rent a car. The direct route is Interstate 17 North, which takes about two and a half hours. If you're not in a hurry, consider adding about an hour to the drive and taking the more scenic route along Highway 87 through the Tonto National Forest. If you plan to arrive early in the day, you could add a stop at Tonto Natural Bridge, a state park home to the world's largest natural travertine bridge.
Charming towns like Strawberry, Pine, and Payson are also on this route before you turn west on Highway 260, which reconnects with I-17 heading northbound. From there, follow Arizona Highway 179. You can pull into Sedona to stay the night at one of many hotels or vacation homes. There are plenty of options to choose from, including chain hotel brands, traditional bed-and-breakfasts, and high-end resorts like Mii Amo, known for curating wellness journey packages. You can also find nearby cabins, campgrounds, and glamping options — or bypass Sedona and head about 30 minutes farther north to Flagstaff, a charming town designated as the world's First International Dark Sky City, perfect for stargazing.