The Serene Bay San Francisco Locals Escape To For Beautiful Beaches And Some Of America's Best Oysters
Many California bucket lists include the iconic Griffith Observatory hike with sweeping views of Los Angeles or a stop at the beautiful Baker Beach in San Francisco for that postcard-perfect Golden Gate shot. And as a tourist, you should see them. But California is huge — bigger than the entire country of Italy, actually — and there's no way to experience everything in one trip. That's why, when you're vacationing in San Francisco, it's worth venturing beyond the city limits. Only an hour and a half drive north, Tomales Bay offers a completely different kind of escape — the kind that only locals know about. This isn't just another scenic inlet for a casual day trip. Here, you'll discover more than enough beaches, breathtaking natural wonders, some of the best oysters in the country, and even romantic spots for popping the question.
The best way to get to Tomales Bay is by car — not only because public transport is limited, but also because you can explore at your own pace. Take Highway 1 north over the Golden Gate Bridge and drive through Muir Beach and Stinson Beach. Soon, the coastal drive veers away from the waterfront and guides you toward Point Reyes Station, which is considered the main access point to Tomales Bay. From there, it's a "choose your adventure" journey. You can spend some time on the east side of Tomales Bay, then head to the western shore and into the nature reserves and parks, where more beaches await — though they face the ocean, not the bay.
Indulge in beach therapy at Tomales Bay
If you're looking for sandy shores on the eastern side of Tomales Bay, options are limited. This stretch is mostly home to cozy inns, seafood restaurants, and oyster farms. But for a quiet seaside walk, Millerton Point is a great place to stretch your legs. A short loop trail winds through wetlands and leads to the water, where you can catch glimpses of birds and boats drifting. The nearby Alan Sieroty Beach is sprinkled with oyster shells, a quirky detail for the little ones to check out.
The real beach days at Tomales Bay happen on the western shore, where you'll find the best areas for swimming, sunbathing, and picnicking. Shell Beach, hidden at the end of a trail, is a local gem. Take the Johnstone Trail, a five-mile roundtrip trek with rewarding coastal vistas before leading to the beach. At low tide, you can wander between the two sections of Shell Beach while spotting birds and tiny sea creatures along the way.
Heart's Desire Beach lives up to its name and is a go-to for family fun. The water here is calm, warm, and shallow, so you don't have to worry too much about the kids splashing around. Just down the trail, Pebble Beach feels more tucked away, where you're surrounded by trees that reach the shore. A half-mile hike brings you to a beach that's best visited at low tide. Meanwhile, the free-access Chicken Ranch Beach is a favorite for easygoing days in the sun. The gentle ripples and soft sands are ideal for wading, paddling, and relaxing.
The world is your oyster in Tomales Bay, literally and figuratively
Tomales Bay is a haven for oyster lovers, home to two renowned spots that bring the freshest oysters straight from the water to your plate: Hog Island Oyster Company and Tomales Bay Oyster Company. At the latter, you'll come across oysters grown in the bay's rich, briny waters. Their Pacific oysters come in all sizes, from extra small to large, with each variety catering to different tastes and preparations. The Golden Nuggets, harvested seasonally, are a standout — they're plump and creamy with a subtle melon and cucumber flavor. They're grown using an eco-friendly system that protects the bay's ecosystem — they're as sustainable as they're delicious. Grab some from the farm and enjoy them right there. Just be sure to have a cooler with you to keep them fresh on the way home.
To the north, Hog Island Oyster Company's 160-acre farm is where the renowned Sweetwater oyster is harvested year-round, known for its fresh, bold flavor. You'll also find seasonal varieties, such as the Hog Island Atlantics, Kumamoto, French Hog, Earthquake Bays, and more. Each of these has its own unique taste that's a feast for the senses. If you're short on time and can't visit both farms, you can always try their oysters at San Francisco's Ferry Building with the best fixings. Other eateries worth checking out in or right by Tomales Bay include William Tell House and Nick's Cove — so make sure you come here on an empty stomach.
Other places of interest around Tomales Bay
When you're not shucking oysters or building sandcastles, there's plenty more to do, like going on forest hikes, looking for secret beaches, and having wildlife encounters. Point Reyes National Seashore is a must-see, where more than 1,500 species of plants and animals call this place home. The ocean waves crashing against rocky cliffs make for an epic sight, but it's the trails that make this place so stunning. Hike the Kule Loklo Trail, a small path that leads to a recreated Coast Miwok village. You can also take the Woodpecker Nature Trail, a nature-filled loop through Bear Valley's woodlands and meadows. Grab a trail guide at the visitor center and spot local wildlife as you walk. Don't miss Wildcat Beach either, one of the best-kept secrets in America.
If you choose to spend the day at Heart's Desire Beach, you're already in Tomales Bay State Park — but don't stop there. This 2,000-acre park is split by the bay — you'll see everything from marshlands full of shorebirds to forests with chipmunks beneath the shrubs. But for a hike with jaw-dropping ocean views, hit the Tomales Point Trail. This coastal route takes you past Pierce Ranch and climbs along scenic ridges, with panoramas of Tomales Bay, Bodega Bay, and the Pacific. You're almost guaranteed an elk sighting on this spectacular trail, so keep your eyes peeled. After an unforgettable trip through Tomales Bay with that special someone, there's no better place to propose than the mesmerizing Cypress Tree Tunnel, where you can bet the answer will be "Yes".