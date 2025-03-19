The Serene Bay San Francisco Locals Escape To For Beautiful Beaches And Some Of America's Best Oysters

Many California bucket lists include the iconic Griffith Observatory hike with sweeping views of Los Angeles or a stop at the beautiful Baker Beach in San Francisco for that postcard-perfect Golden Gate shot. And as a tourist, you should see them. But California is huge — bigger than the entire country of Italy, actually — and there's no way to experience everything in one trip. That's why, when you're vacationing in San Francisco, it's worth venturing beyond the city limits. Only an hour and a half drive north, Tomales Bay offers a completely different kind of escape — the kind that only locals know about. This isn't just another scenic inlet for a casual day trip. Here, you'll discover more than enough beaches, breathtaking natural wonders, some of the best oysters in the country, and even romantic spots for popping the question.

The best way to get to Tomales Bay is by car — not only because public transport is limited, but also because you can explore at your own pace. Take Highway 1 north over the Golden Gate Bridge and drive through Muir Beach and Stinson Beach. Soon, the coastal drive veers away from the waterfront and guides you toward Point Reyes Station, which is considered the main access point to Tomales Bay. From there, it's a "choose your adventure" journey. You can spend some time on the east side of Tomales Bay, then head to the western shore and into the nature reserves and parks, where more beaches await — though they face the ocean, not the bay.