A Colorful, Kitschy-Cool Flagstaff Motel Makes A Perfect Jump-Off For Sedona And The Grand Canyon
If you're driving along the historic Route 66 in Flagstaff, Arizona, you'll find the picturesque Americana Motor Hotel. This kaleidoscopic nod to mid-century motels, retro Americana, and modern comfort was named the Most Innovative Hotel Design by Independent Lodging Congress in 2024. Think: rainbow-colored doors, neon lights, and a checkerboard pool deck that make you feel like you just walked into a Wes Anderson film. The Americana leans all the way into its retro roots, with groovy 1970s-style furniture, Polaroid-lined walls, and quirky, desert-themed art.
But looks aren't everything. Every room features crisp linens, retro-futuristic décor with disco balls, 4k TVs, and more. It's a love letter to the road trip era, reimagined for the sustainability-minded traveler. And after a long day of driving on the highway, what's better than lying in a hammock by a heated pool or playing lawn games by the fire pit?
One of the biggest perks is definitely the location. Grab one of the hotel's complimentary bikes and in a few minutes, you'll be in downtown Flagstaff, surrounded by its breweries, coffee shops, and indie bookstores. The Americana is also strategically located on the way to two of Arizona's most iconic destinations: Sedona's red rock formations are just a 45-minute drive south, while the South Rim of the Grand Canyon is a little over an hour to the north. Plus, Flagstaff is popular for hiking and skiing; it is actually one of the snowiest mountain towns in America.
More perks at the Americana Motor Hotel
The motel itself encourages exploration and connection. Mornings start with complimentary locally roasted coffee and pastries, and afternoons often see guests lounging poolside or chatting around the retro fire pits with beers from the vending cooler. There's a food truck onsite most evenings as of this publication, often serving up Southwest-inspired fare — think hatch chile mac and cheese or mesquite-grilled tacos. Feel free to join the other guests at the lobby from 5 to 6 p.m. every day at the "Americana Guest Happenings", an hour where all the guests can socialize with a complimentary beverage and board games. Plus, every Friday afternoon, the hotel offers an Asada or Barbacoa taco with a drink for only $5.50.
Still not convinced? How about using the hotel's telescopes to take a peek at the moon and stars? Flagstaff, after all, is the world's first Dark Sky City, which means that the community is committed to protecting the skies from pollution so that they can always be clear enough for stargazing. And if your furry friends are your travel companions, look no further. The hotel welcomes all types of dogs and even has wash stations and bathroom stations for them.
Room prices range from $100 to $200 per night, on average. So pack your Polaroid, grab your shades, and let the Americana Motor Hotel be your quirky, colorful launchpad into the wild beauty of the Southwest.