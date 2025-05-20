A Colorful, Kitschy-Cool Flagstaff Motel Makes A Perfect Jump-Off For Sedona And The Grand Canyon

If you're driving along the historic Route 66 in Flagstaff, Arizona, you'll find the picturesque Americana Motor Hotel. This kaleidoscopic nod to mid-century motels, retro Americana, and modern comfort was named the Most Innovative Hotel Design by Independent Lodging Congress in 2024. Think: rainbow-colored doors, neon lights, and a checkerboard pool deck that make you feel like you just walked into a Wes Anderson film. The Americana leans all the way into its retro roots, with groovy 1970s-style furniture, Polaroid-lined walls, and quirky, desert-themed art.

But looks aren't everything. Every room features crisp linens, retro-futuristic décor with disco balls, 4k TVs, and more. It's a love letter to the road trip era, reimagined for the sustainability-minded traveler. And after a long day of driving on the highway, what's better than lying in a hammock by a heated pool or playing lawn games by the fire pit?

One of the biggest perks is definitely the location. Grab one of the hotel's complimentary bikes and in a few minutes, you'll be in downtown Flagstaff, surrounded by its breweries, coffee shops, and indie bookstores. The Americana is also strategically located on the way to two of Arizona's most iconic destinations: Sedona's red rock formations are just a 45-minute drive south, while the South Rim of the Grand Canyon is a little over an hour to the north. Plus, Flagstaff is popular for hiking and skiing; it is actually one of the snowiest mountain towns in America.