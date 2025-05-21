One Of America's Largest Rails To Trails Is A Midwest Multi-Use Route Brimming With Cowboy Charm
Nebraska is already an adventurer's paradise, so imagine the double dose of joy that a converted railroad track turned trail would bring to those wanting to explore long stretches of vibrant nature paths and quaint towns. Rails to Trails is a project which has 2,423 trails in the country with a further 9,029 miles worth of possible trails to develop. Among the largest of them is the Cowboy Recreation and Nature Trail in Nebraska, a route which spans from Norfolk to Chadron. With the recent development of 15 additional miles from Gordon to Rushville, the Cowboy Trail is 321 miles long and passes through 7 counties, much of it crossing the Great Plains. The trail passes through the previous route of the old Chicago and Northwestern Railroad and showcases restored historical buildings and relics from the past.
The cowboy charm of the trail makes it worth adding to your growing list of some of the best 'Cowboy core' vacation destinations. While horseback riding is permitted on the adjacent mowed trail edge for some equestrian activity, you'll also find plenty of cowboy influence in the towns along the trail. Discover Nebraska's cowboy tradition by staying at a ranch in one of the 30 communities you'll pass. Here you'll be able to enjoy that laid back cabin lifestyle while hunting or bird-watching or get hands on at a working ranch. Some great locations for ranches along the trail include Valentine, Crawford, and Hay Springs.
You can also stop for a traditional meal served in local restaurants and vintage-style saloons. Don't forget to dust off your boots and walk around the towns in search of locally preserved history at places like The Nebraska Sandhills Cowboy Hall of Fame, or attend events like a rodeo. Along the trail you'll find signs with QR codes offering visitor information and events.
The best way to explore the iconic Cowboy Trail
The Midwest is known for having some of the best inland islands, road trip routes, and stunning lakes — and Nebraska's Cowboy Trail allows you to leisurely roam, cycle, and horseback ride alongside the best of it. Nature and animal lovers will especially appreciate the Cowboy Trail for the opportunity to marvel at the views of the High Plains or spot the animals dwelling in the region such as pheasants, roaming bison, wild turkeys, elk, prairie dogs and more. There are more than 200 bridges on the Cowboy Trail which offer hard-to-beat views. One of the most notable that you'll want to add to your sight-seeing list is the bridge over the Niobrara River.
The developed part of the trail is mostly made of crushed limestone with some concrete segments, and it's open for use from one and half hours before sunrise and after sunset. While it may be tempting to want to set up and linger long into the night, camping and campfires are not allowed. However, several of the communities on the trail have camping and lodging options. You can bring your pet along to enjoy the fun so long as they are on a 6-foot (maximum) leash.
Of course, respecting wildlife is what maintains the trail's popularity so no hunting or littering is welcomed and no motorized vehicles are allowed. To best enjoy the biking experience, a mountain or hybrid bicycle would be ideal for the route. Class I, II, III e-bikes are allowed on the trail too. There are also various parking spots alongside the route for convenience. To stay updated with closures or any seasonal changes, it's worth keeping a look out on the interactive Cowboy Trail map.