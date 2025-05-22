In The Heart Of Texas' Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex Is A Chic Artsy City With A Beloved Farmer's Market

Texas' Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex is one of the state's most happening regions, filled with tons of culture, festivities, restaurants, and nightlife. However, hidden in between these two massive metropolises is an underrated city called Coppell that somehow manages to be both trendy and homey, largely due to its thriving arts scene and popular farmers market. If you want to get the best of Texas but are trying to avoid the crowds, then add Coppell to your vacation wishlist.

Furthermore, the Coppell culinary community is the perfect balance of Southern comfort food and stylish modernity, making it the perfect stop on a foodie's travel itinerary. Visitors should start their day with a quality cup of joe and a tasty pastry at Ecclesia Bakery & Brunch, followed up with top-tier tacos at Ole's Tex Mex. Then, end the day with a classy yet hearty meal at Victor's Wood Grill. And, while you're in the area, pay a visit to the Downtown Dallas restaurant that invented Tex-Mex, which is also a historic gem with world-famous enchiladas.

Luckily, if you're traveling from out of state or even from another country, Coppell is very easy to get to as it's a less than 10-minute drive from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Like much of the American South, Coppell can get pretty hot and humid in the summer, so if you want to enjoy this outdoorsy city without being miserable, your best bet is to visit in spring or fall. There are a fair number of places to stay in and around the area, such as Aloft Dallas DFW Airport Grapevine, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and the Comfort Suites. And if none of these work for you, keep in mind that there are even more options in nearby Dallas and Fort Worth, an overlooked Texas city that is known as "where the West begins."