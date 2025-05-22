In The Heart Of Texas' Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex Is A Chic Artsy City With A Beloved Farmer's Market
Texas' Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex is one of the state's most happening regions, filled with tons of culture, festivities, restaurants, and nightlife. However, hidden in between these two massive metropolises is an underrated city called Coppell that somehow manages to be both trendy and homey, largely due to its thriving arts scene and popular farmers market. If you want to get the best of Texas but are trying to avoid the crowds, then add Coppell to your vacation wishlist.
Furthermore, the Coppell culinary community is the perfect balance of Southern comfort food and stylish modernity, making it the perfect stop on a foodie's travel itinerary. Visitors should start their day with a quality cup of joe and a tasty pastry at Ecclesia Bakery & Brunch, followed up with top-tier tacos at Ole's Tex Mex. Then, end the day with a classy yet hearty meal at Victor's Wood Grill. And, while you're in the area, pay a visit to the Downtown Dallas restaurant that invented Tex-Mex, which is also a historic gem with world-famous enchiladas.
Luckily, if you're traveling from out of state or even from another country, Coppell is very easy to get to as it's a less than 10-minute drive from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Like much of the American South, Coppell can get pretty hot and humid in the summer, so if you want to enjoy this outdoorsy city without being miserable, your best bet is to visit in spring or fall. There are a fair number of places to stay in and around the area, such as Aloft Dallas DFW Airport Grapevine, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and the Comfort Suites. And if none of these work for you, keep in mind that there are even more options in nearby Dallas and Fort Worth, an overlooked Texas city that is known as "where the West begins."
Explore Coppell's creative community
If you spend some time in Coppell, you'll discover that imagination flows through the city's veins. Its main creative hub is inarguably the Coppell Arts Center, a space that shines a spotlight on local artists, hosts workshops for kids and adults alike, and presents a variety of shows and events. The massive complex houses multiple areas that can be used for classical music concerts, community gatherings, and painting classes.
Coppell has gone to great lengths to celebrate its citizens' creativity, and even established an art exhibit at the Cozby Library & Community Commons. However, one of the biggest examples of the city's commitment to the arts is its Art in the Park initiative, brought to life through a collaboration with the Coppell Arts Council. The initiative helped erect 12 unique sculptures — each created by a different sculptor — throughout the Old Town district of Coppell to add a dash of vibrancy to the city's overall aesthetic. If you want to make exploring the installations a little more interesting, check out the town's official Old Town Art Splash Scavenger Hunt. Currently, 11 more public art pieces are being set up in Coppell's Andrew Brown Park East as part of the second half of this plan.
If you've ever thought about becoming an artist yourself, reserve a spot in a class at Hawaii Fluid Art, which is dedicated to artists of all levels. While you're in town, make sure to catch a show at Theatre Coppell, which hosts multiple productions throughout the year, including comedies, musicals, and family-friendly performances. Of course, Coppell isn't the only creative city in the Lone Star State — situated between Dallas and Austin is an artsy, historic gem often called the "Heart of Texas."
Visit Coppell's famed farmers market
Coppell's small-town charm is accentuated by its treasured farmers market, which was highlighted in 2021 by D Magazine Home and Garden Edition. Held on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., the Coppell Farmers Market began in 2003 and steadily grew to include more than 40 vendors and attract over 1,000 attendees each week. Not only has this event helped promote local farmers and provide community access to fresh seasonal produce, but it has also served as a gathering place for residents.
If it grows, you'll probably be able to find at least one vendor selling it at the Coppell Farmers Market. Some of the fruits, vegetables, and herbs that you can find there include strawberries, dried jujubes, carrots, kale, mushrooms, cilantro, dill, and many others. The farmers market also has a stellar selection of dairy products like milk, herb butter, various artisanal and raw milk cheeses, as well as different kinds of yogurt. And for you carnivores out there, there is all manner of meat available for purchase, such as ribeye steaks, ribs, chicken thighs and drumsticks, lamb, bacon, sausage, and even duck eggs. Plenty of vendors are on hand to sell pantry staples, including cereal, granola, condiments, pickles, dried spices, preserves, chips, and more.
There are a few things you should know before going to the Coppell Farmers Market. First being that you can bring your dog, but only if it's leashed and isn't antagonistic towards other dogs (or people, for that matter). While the farmers market is open year-round, it is closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas weekends, and is only open on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month from January through March.