A Creepy Abandoned Campsite In Texas' San Angelo State Park Is The Subject Of Ghost Stories And Speculation

You can check out Lower Ghost Camp yourself and see if it gives you the heebie-jeebies. The state park is about 250 miles from the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, but you may want to avoid this popular southern airport that has been ranked one of the worst in America. A better option is the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, which is around 213 miles away. The state park itself, which is open daily, has a small $4 fee for adults, with kids 12 and under free.

There are lots of trails in the park, but you can see the Lower Ghost Camp Trail on the map, to the left and slightly below the scale markers. Note that it's on the north side of the park, but the North Shore Gatehouse is locked. You can get the code at the South Shore Gatehouse. If you choose to hike here, make sure you have plenty of water or sports drink with you, as well as sunscreen, bug spray, and a hat. Wear long pants, as cacti are everywhere. You may also spot some longhorns around the area. You can also camp in the park, which has sites with water, and electricity, drive-up primitive sites, and group sites, as well as log cabins. If you do choose to visit and you fly into Austin, make sure to stay there long enough to take the Haunted Austin Walking Tour, one of the most horrifying ghost tours in the U.S.