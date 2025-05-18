Situated Between Orlando And Jacksonville Is A Sunny Florida Town Known As The 'Fern Capital Of The World'

It might surprise you that the "Fern Capital of the World" isn't entrenched in the Amazon rainforest or hidden down a mossy corridor in the Cascades, but is instead located in a rural Florida town. Occupying a prime position along US 17 about 60 miles from Orlando and 100 miles from Jacksonville, Pierson makes up for what it lacks in population size with leafy green plants.

So, why exactly is Pierson the "Fern Capital of the World?" At one point, Pierson produced approximately 80% of the world's ornamental ferns. The town's fern cultivation dates back to 1904, when Peter Pierson received a shipment of 10,000 asparagus plumosa ferns from his brother in Connecticut. These are the kind of plants you've probably seen in a garden shop, but wouldn't buy unless you're confident in your green thumb. Not only did the ferns survive, they thrived, prompting other community members to get in on the action. Trains and eventually planes and trucks ferried the ferns across the country, adding delicate garnishes to bouquets, wreaths, and garlands.

To this day, fern cultivation in Pierson is an $80 million industry with cut foliage shipped across North America and Europe. Although the farms generally aren't open to the public, you can see evidence of fern cultivation all over Pierson, including acres of ferns protected by shady black canopies. If you're interested in purchasing cut ferns (usually wholesale), arrange a meeting in advance at one of the heritage nurseries, such as Albin Hagstrom & Son Inc.