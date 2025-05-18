Situated Between Orlando And Jacksonville Is A Sunny Florida Town Known As The 'Fern Capital Of The World'
It might surprise you that the "Fern Capital of the World" isn't entrenched in the Amazon rainforest or hidden down a mossy corridor in the Cascades, but is instead located in a rural Florida town. Occupying a prime position along US 17 about 60 miles from Orlando and 100 miles from Jacksonville, Pierson makes up for what it lacks in population size with leafy green plants.
So, why exactly is Pierson the "Fern Capital of the World?" At one point, Pierson produced approximately 80% of the world's ornamental ferns. The town's fern cultivation dates back to 1904, when Peter Pierson received a shipment of 10,000 asparagus plumosa ferns from his brother in Connecticut. These are the kind of plants you've probably seen in a garden shop, but wouldn't buy unless you're confident in your green thumb. Not only did the ferns survive, they thrived, prompting other community members to get in on the action. Trains and eventually planes and trucks ferried the ferns across the country, adding delicate garnishes to bouquets, wreaths, and garlands.
To this day, fern cultivation in Pierson is an $80 million industry with cut foliage shipped across North America and Europe. Although the farms generally aren't open to the public, you can see evidence of fern cultivation all over Pierson, including acres of ferns protected by shady black canopies. If you're interested in purchasing cut ferns (usually wholesale), arrange a meeting in advance at one of the heritage nurseries, such as Albin Hagstrom & Son Inc.
Discover Pierson's locally famous ribs and central Florida's great outdoors
Even if you don't have a green thumb and can't keep plants alive longer than a couple of days, Pierson is certainly worth a visit. The town makes an excellent one- or two-hour lunch stop on the way to the region's numerous rivers and lakes. For fall-off-the-bone ribs that attract diners from as far away as Port Orange, stop by M&E Barbeque. "Most people hide the true flavors of meals with BBQ sauce," shared one happy customer on Tripadvisor. "Here at M&E BBQ you will find an explosion of flavor in each bite."
After your meal (or with a to-go bag for later), head to Lake George, Florida's second-largest lake, known for its catfish and bass fishing, kayaking, and boating opportunities. Covering 46,000 acres, the lake barely reaches an average depth of 10 feet, making the environment similar to a wetland. For a serene retreat and incredible sunsets, visit Lake George Park, marked as "Lake George Fishing Pier" on Google Maps. This 4-acre park is a local gem with a wooden pier, picnic tables, and a short nature path beneath moss-covered cypress trees.
Visitors can explore Florida's underrated Ocala National Forest for endless recreation and longer hiking trails, including the Lake George Trail. This 3-mile route follows the lake's edge and is shaded by oaks. The forest is also home to Silver Glen Springs, a swimming hole famed for its warm, crystal-clear waters and accessible snorkeling.
Things to know before visiting Pierson
It's important to note, Pierson is not a touristy town. In fact, calling it a "town" is a bit of a stretch — the local government uses the term "rural community." So, you can't expect the services and amenities available in tourist destinations like St. Augustine, America's oldest city, which is filled with family-friendly beaches.
With the exception of the 55-plus Sunny Sands Nudist Resort & Mobile Home Park, there are no overnight accommodations in Pierson. However, that doesn't mean you have to end your trip early. Neighboring Astor offers several campgrounds, and you can find waterfront lodging at Astor Bridge Motel & Marina. Painted bright blue, the rooms are simple, clean, and come with the possibility of seeing a few alligators. Visitors can also pitch a tent at Lake George State Forest's basic campsites.
Like other areas in Florida, Pierson experiences Atlantic hurricanes between June and late November. That doesn't mean planning a trip during this time of year is unwise, but you'll need to pay attention to local weather reports and follow evacuation ordinances in the event of extreme weather.