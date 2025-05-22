A Unique New York Scenic Park Harbors Hidden Canyons, Secret Caves, And Dramatic Rock Formations
Plenty of beautiful yet overlooked small towns surround New York City that travelers rave about — think spooky destinations like Sleepy Hollow or its neighbor across the Hudson River, Nyack. From iconic landmarks like Niagara Falls and the mighty Adirondack Mountains to the stunning Finger Lakes region, New York State is 54,556 square miles of breathtaking natural wonders and towering skyscrapers, making for a striking contrast like no other. But if you thought the gorgeous landscapes end with forests, farms, and waterfalls, you're in for a surprise. Over in Chautauqua County lies an attraction that captivates outdoor enthusiasts with its secret caves, spectacular geological formations, and hidden passageways. Panama Rocks Scenic Park isn't your average point of interest in New York — it's one of the most significant examples of a glacier-carved, ocean-quartz conglomerate.
Tracing back to the Devonian period — around 400 million years ago — Panama Rocks is thought to have been created when the core of North America shifted 90 degrees. Due to this phenomenon, muddy water began filling sand flats and salt meadows in Chautauqua County, with currents and winds chipping away and shaping the rocks. As time went by, the deposited sediment drained the water, resulting in the exposed ocean-quartz conglomerate. As for the crevices and caves in the park, these are believed to have been formed due to the rocks rupturing from constant freezing and thawing. Afterward, a pine forest thrived near the rocks, and trees like maple, beech, black ash, and hemlock began to grow.
Panama Rocks Scenic Park is closer to Canada and Pennsylvania than New York City — it would take a seven-hour drive to get there. Instead, fly into either Chautauqua County Jamestown Airport (JHW) — 30 minutes away — or Buffalo Niagara International Airport, an hour and a half away.
Camp and glamp at Panama Rocks Scenic Park
Whether you like to rough it out or take it comfortably easy, you can go camping and glamping in Panama Rocks Scenic Park — the campground is close to the rocks in a nearby forest. For those who aren't the biggest fans of pitching a tent, the glamping sites provide all the luxury needed for a fun stay. Each comes with beds, a patio, and zero-gravity chairs, a mini-fridge, and every other essential, such as shampoo, conditioner, blankets, and so on. Among the shared amenities are a communal coffee maker, fire pit, toaster, microwave, and other kitchen-related appliances.
On the other hand, you can take advantage of your weekend getaway and turn it into a good, old-fashioned camping trip. Enjoy a digital detox at the non-electric tent sites, but if you really want to doomscroll on TikTok at night, you can charge your phone at the amenities shed or the bathhouse. As of now, the campground doesn't accommodate RVs, but that doesn't take away from the experience. The tent sites feature a fire pit, where you can share ghost stories and toast marshmallows to golden perfection — you can still use the amenities shed. And don't worry, both campers and glampers have access to hot showers, toilets, and sinks.
There are a couple of rules to follow when camping and glamping at Panama Rocks Scenic Park. For starters, you have to make sure no food is left unattended to avoid attracting animals to the campground. Store the leftovers in either your car or the onsite food storage. Whatever you wish to throw away must be placed in the animal-proof trash. Bring extra blankets with you if you get cold at night, since electric heaters are a fire hazard and not allowed on the premises.
Discover the geological marvels on foot
The mesmerizing ocean-quartz conglomerate spans half a mile, which you can traverse on a short hike. The one-mile loop trail takes you past intriguing passageways and rock faces that stand up to 60 feet high. Many of the walls are covered in vegetation such as moss and ferns, making the Panama Rocks appear all the more mystical. The ground is quite uneven, so be prepared for inclines and downhill descents. Remember to wear sturdy shoes to navigate the route with ease.
You can choose your own path and drift off the main trail to explore the crevices and nooks of the geological wonder — at your peril. But if you do end up following the trail as is, you'll pass by several sites in the park with information signs. Some of the highlights include the Mayflower, a massive crooked rock that looks like a ship's bow; Fat Man's Misery, where you can climb up the narrow fissures; and Paradise Alley, where the temperature suddenly drops due to the cool air circulation. The Sand Cave is another spot where you can check out the 30-foot-deep lair. While you loop back to the entrance, you'll also come across the Counterfeiters Den — it gets its name from counterfeit printing materials discovered here in the 19th century.
From there, your next stop is the Ice Cave, a 50-foot-deep pit where you can still see remnants of snow and ice in the summer. But perhaps the most majestic site in the park is the Covered Bridge, looking something out of a storybook. The Panama Rocks offers an otherworldly experience, and while it may seem out of reach, it's only two hours from the underrated city of Lakewood, located just outside Cleveland, Ohio.