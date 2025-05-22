A Unique New York Scenic Park Harbors Hidden Canyons, Secret Caves, And Dramatic Rock Formations

Plenty of beautiful yet overlooked small towns surround New York City that travelers rave about — think spooky destinations like Sleepy Hollow or its neighbor across the Hudson River, Nyack. From iconic landmarks like Niagara Falls and the mighty Adirondack Mountains to the stunning Finger Lakes region, New York State is 54,556 square miles of breathtaking natural wonders and towering skyscrapers, making for a striking contrast like no other. But if you thought the gorgeous landscapes end with forests, farms, and waterfalls, you're in for a surprise. Over in Chautauqua County lies an attraction that captivates outdoor enthusiasts with its secret caves, spectacular geological formations, and hidden passageways. Panama Rocks Scenic Park isn't your average point of interest in New York — it's one of the most significant examples of a glacier-carved, ocean-quartz conglomerate.

Tracing back to the Devonian period — around 400 million years ago — Panama Rocks is thought to have been created when the core of North America shifted 90 degrees. Due to this phenomenon, muddy water began filling sand flats and salt meadows in Chautauqua County, with currents and winds chipping away and shaping the rocks. As time went by, the deposited sediment drained the water, resulting in the exposed ocean-quartz conglomerate. As for the crevices and caves in the park, these are believed to have been formed due to the rocks rupturing from constant freezing and thawing. Afterward, a pine forest thrived near the rocks, and trees like maple, beech, black ash, and hemlock began to grow.

Panama Rocks Scenic Park is closer to Canada and Pennsylvania than New York City — it would take a seven-hour drive to get there. Instead, fly into either Chautauqua County Jamestown Airport (JHW) — 30 minutes away — or Buffalo Niagara International Airport, an hour and a half away.