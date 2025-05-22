A Rustic West Hollywood Hotel Blends 'Enchanting Storybook Architecture' With Luxurious Amenities

The glamour of Old Hollywood is legendary: Stars like Elizabeth Taylor and Marilyn Monroe smoldered both on screen and off, wearing curve-hugging satin gowns, long gloves, and eye-popping jewels. But it wasn't just impossibly beautiful starlets and tall, dapper gentlemen who were famous during the Golden Age of Hollywood. A 5-foot-5, odd-looking Englishman named Charlie Chaplin had a fluffy little mustache and entertained millions around the world with his physical comedy over a long and illustrious career. Not only was he a silent film star, but he was also a director, producer, composer, and a co-founder of United Artists. One of Chaplin's temporary homes in the Los Angeles, California, neighborhood of West Hollywood is like him: understated, full of character, and very English — and it's now a hotel. The Charlie Hotel is a series of 14 Tudor-style, half-timbered bungalows, set in an English garden with roses and fountains. This "enchanting storybook architecture," per the hotel's website, is Hollywood glam but not flashy, with interiors that combine elements of a bygone era, like old-fashioned phones and typewriters next to modern fixtures and luxurious amenities.

The Charlie Hotel is about an hour's drive from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and less than five miles from East Hollywood, which is known as one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world. There's no dearth of fabulous hotels in LA with ties to Hollywood's Golden Age. But there are reasons why The Charlie is unlike glitzier Los Angeles hotels like the Hotel Bel-Air — another timeless Old Hollywood beauty with bungalows — or the iconic celebrity hideaway, the Beverly Hills Hotel.