A Rustic West Hollywood Hotel Blends 'Enchanting Storybook Architecture' With Luxurious Amenities
The glamour of Old Hollywood is legendary: Stars like Elizabeth Taylor and Marilyn Monroe smoldered both on screen and off, wearing curve-hugging satin gowns, long gloves, and eye-popping jewels. But it wasn't just impossibly beautiful starlets and tall, dapper gentlemen who were famous during the Golden Age of Hollywood. A 5-foot-5, odd-looking Englishman named Charlie Chaplin had a fluffy little mustache and entertained millions around the world with his physical comedy over a long and illustrious career. Not only was he a silent film star, but he was also a director, producer, composer, and a co-founder of United Artists. One of Chaplin's temporary homes in the Los Angeles, California, neighborhood of West Hollywood is like him: understated, full of character, and very English — and it's now a hotel. The Charlie Hotel is a series of 14 Tudor-style, half-timbered bungalows, set in an English garden with roses and fountains. This "enchanting storybook architecture," per the hotel's website, is Hollywood glam but not flashy, with interiors that combine elements of a bygone era, like old-fashioned phones and typewriters next to modern fixtures and luxurious amenities.
The Charlie Hotel is about an hour's drive from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and less than five miles from East Hollywood, which is known as one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world. There's no dearth of fabulous hotels in LA with ties to Hollywood's Golden Age. But there are reasons why The Charlie is unlike glitzier Los Angeles hotels like the Hotel Bel-Air — another timeless Old Hollywood beauty with bungalows — or the iconic celebrity hideaway, the Beverly Hills Hotel.
About The Charlie Hotel in West Hollywood
Guests at The Charlie stay here — and return — for the charm. "This was our 2nd time staying at The Charlie Hotel and we loved our stay so much," a Tripadvisor reviewer wrote in March 2025. "I cannot stress how magical and beautiful this place is." On a quiet, tree-lined street in the heart of West Hollywood's Melrose district, The Charlie's patios, lush gardens, and shared sun deck invite relaxation. Despite being just steps from Melrose's trendiest shops, cafés, and late-night eateries, The Charlie feels worlds away.
Instead of a single hotel bedroom, The Charlie's accommodations have all the comforts of home, including a living and dining area, full kitchen, and a washer and dryer. The bungalows are named after Hollywood legends, like Marilyn, Clark, Valentino, and of course, Charlie. In addition to Chaplin's canes and movie posters in The Charlie suite, entry is through a minute door sized perfectly for the star's small stature. All guests receive a tablet pre-loaded with local entertainment recommendations and the ability to request services like tour reservations and an in-room massage. Wi-Fi is free. If you're planning on eating in, you can have your kitchen stocked ahead of time with food and beverages, to save the hassle when you arrive. Charging roughly $400 per night, The Charlie offers a slice of Tinseltown history paired with today's best boutique-hotel conveniences. No wonder guests using the Michelin Guide give it a 19.1 out of 20.
Exploring West Hollywood and LA
Just a few blocks from The Charlie, Melrose Avenue is famous for high-end fashion boutiques from designers like Vivienne Westwood and Paul Smith. It's also jam-packed with restaurants, cafes, and bars, so guests of The Charlie can stroll to Melrose for a morning burrito or head out at 11 p.m. for a rooftop cocktail before walking back to their stylish, peaceful hideaway.
The Los Angeles area is notoriously sprawling at 470 square miles and encompasses urban areas as well as some of the most filmed beaches in the world. For the best photo op of the iconic Hollywood sign, take an easy stroll around Lake Hollywood. The TCL Chinese Theatre (formerly Grauman's Chinese Theatre), known for its creative design, celebrity footprints, and splashy movie premieres, is a 15-minute drive from the hotel. Culture lovers could study the van Goghs and Rembrandts at the free Richard Meier-designed Getty Center and take in a Los Angeles Philharmonic performance at the Frank Gehry-designed Walt Disney Concert Hall. Roller-skate the length of Venice Beach or ride the Ferris wheel at the Santa Monica Pier, which is a half-hour drive from The Charlie. See famous film sets and learn how the magic happens on a tour of Universal Studios, which is included in admission to the theme park. Or, head up to the Santa Monica Mountains to see a planetarium show at the free Griffith Observatory, which is part of a 4,000+-acre park with a zoo, horseback riding, and much more.