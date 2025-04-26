A Chic New England Town On The Southern Shores Of Cape Cod Is Full Of Beach Fun Without The Crowds
The clouds are disappearing, the weather is getting warmer, and the days are getting longer — beach days are finally here. What a wonderful idea that you and thousands of other people had at the same time. Now, everyone will try to snag the last lounge chair or umbrella. Well, that's not exactly true when you're in Harwich, Massachusetts. Here, the coast is almost never as packed as the award-winning shoreline of St. Pete, Florida, or San Diego, California's best beaches for vacations. In fact, this New England destination offers all the best parts of a touristy getaway minus the actual tourists. Uncrowded beaches, chic resorts, boutique stores, and fun activities — what more could we ask for?
Seven villages make up the quaint town of Harwich, spanning from Nantucket Sound all the way to Pleasant Bay. With 11 miles of coastline taking up the south of Cape Cod, it comes as no surprise that the town was once a whaling port. However, it's the cranberry industry that became the driving force behind its economic growth as early as 1846. To this day, Harwich is a big name when it comes to cranberries — they even host a festival dedicated to the fruit every autumn.
Getting to Harwich is a no-brainer, especially if you're coming from Boston — you'll arrive in less than two hours. The drive from Cohasset, a quintessential New England town, is even shorter at one-hour-and-15-minutes. You can also plan a road trip from New York City and get to Harwich within six hours. But, in that case, it's probably better to fly into Cape Cod Gateway Airport, only 20 minutes away from the beach town.
Beaches are anything but basic in Harwich
How does "white sand, seashells, and clean water" sound to you for a beach day? Find all that and more at Red River Beach in South Harwich. As the most famous and largest in Harwich, this is where families come to swim, kayak, and boogie board. Although it's not the best for surfing, it's a great spot to go on long beach walks while your four-legged friend splashes around and the kids fly their kites. With plenty of parking space available, Red River Beach is a top choice for all kinds of vacationers.
Sea Street Beach is relatively small, but equally beautiful. This narrow stretch of sand is perfect for those looking for privacy — sunset views here are simply breathtaking. You won't see any lifeguards on duty, though, so tread carefully. Instead, you can go to Bank Street Beach, which is more popular— it's also right next to Sea Street. The water is warm, the waves are calm, and the ice cream is oh-so-yummy. Another hidden gem is Uncle Venies Roadhead Beach, where you can tan during the day, reel in your daily catch, and watch the sun dip into the horizon. Other than bathrooms, this beach doesn't provide many amenities, so come prepared.
While Harwich boasts three harbors, its most unique one is the man-made Wychmere Harbor. This gorgeous area is dotted with charming boats, sailing yachts, luxury homes, and the opulent Wychmere Beach Club. The resort is one of Cape Cod's top destinations for hosting weddings and other special occasions. But if these plans aren't included in your itinerary, make your way across the resort to reach Merkel Beach. Like Sea Street, this small and private beach is a serene place to soak in the tranquility.
There's more to Harwich than just beaches
As celebrated as Harwich's cranberries are, lavender also plays a major part in the community. Spend an afternoon at Cape Cod Lavender Farm to inhale the soothing scent of the flowers planted across 11 acres. This family-owned business features more than 7,000 plants, and you can stroll along the trails to explore the farm and the nearby lush woodland. Plan to visit from late-June to mid-July to learn how they harvest the lavender. Don't forget to check out their lavender-based products, such as tea, essential oils, hand soap, body butter, and more.
Shop for rare finds at Harwich Antiques Center. From vinyl records and sports memorabilia to furniture and jewelry, there are all sorts of collectibles. You can even purchase vintage items for as low as $1. Buy an odd-looking painting or a sketch to take back — every home needs an eccentric centerpiece. If you wish to get a little active on your Harwich getaway, you'll be happy to know that the 25.5-mile Cape Cod Rail Trail has a section that runs through the town. The Harwich part of the trail starts from the West Reservoir toward Flax Pond and ends with Hinckleys and Seymour Ponds — the rest of the path traverses through Brewster, Orleans, Eastham, and Wellfleet.
Whatever you do, make sure to take a swing at Wequassett Resort and Golf Club. This bucket-list-worthy par 72 championship course is a prestigious way of saying, "I'm living that good life." And why not spend one last night here before heading out the next day to view Scituate's scenic harbor and cozy charm? Sounds like a good plan.