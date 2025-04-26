A Chic New England Town On The Southern Shores Of Cape Cod Is Full Of Beach Fun Without The Crowds

The clouds are disappearing, the weather is getting warmer, and the days are getting longer — beach days are finally here. What a wonderful idea that you and thousands of other people had at the same time. Now, everyone will try to snag the last lounge chair or umbrella. Well, that's not exactly true when you're in Harwich, Massachusetts. Here, the coast is almost never as packed as the award-winning shoreline of St. Pete, Florida, or San Diego, California's best beaches for vacations. In fact, this New England destination offers all the best parts of a touristy getaway minus the actual tourists. Uncrowded beaches, chic resorts, boutique stores, and fun activities — what more could we ask for?

Seven villages make up the quaint town of Harwich, spanning from Nantucket Sound all the way to Pleasant Bay. With 11 miles of coastline taking up the south of Cape Cod, it comes as no surprise that the town was once a whaling port. However, it's the cranberry industry that became the driving force behind its economic growth as early as 1846. To this day, Harwich is a big name when it comes to cranberries — they even host a festival dedicated to the fruit every autumn.

Getting to Harwich is a no-brainer, especially if you're coming from Boston — you'll arrive in less than two hours. The drive from Cohasset, a quintessential New England town, is even shorter at one-hour-and-15-minutes. You can also plan a road trip from New York City and get to Harwich within six hours. But, in that case, it's probably better to fly into Cape Cod Gateway Airport, only 20 minutes away from the beach town.