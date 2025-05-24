An Arizona Hilltop Boasts A Breathtaking Vineyard With Valley Views That Could Easily Be Mistaken For Italy

You likely know that towering saguaro cacti grow abundantly in Arizona. Perhaps you've heard that Yuma is the vegetable capital of the United States each winter. But did you know the Grand Canyon State is also wine country? With growing conditions similar to parts of Italy –– including hot days, cool nights, and volcanic soil –– Arizona is quietly becoming a winemaking destination. One of the most interesting examples is a hilltop vineyard and restaurant owned by none other than a rock star turned vintner, who's as passionate about terroir and tannins as he is about building community.

Meet Maynard James Keenan — best known as the frontman for the band Tool (and A Perfect Circle, and Puscifer) — and his growing ventures in Arizona that include vineyards, restaurants, and a deep-rooted passion for creating. Keenan doesn't just own a winery; he's an award-winning winemaker, involved in every step of the process, from growing to bottling. His entrepreneurial spirit means there are many ways to experience his wine, including from a hilltop in the small community of Cottonwood, the "biggest little town" in the heart of Arizona's wine country. Keenan told The Arizona Republic he sought a slower pace after living in Los Angeles for his music career. A friend suggested Jerome, an artsy town once called the "Wickedest Town in the West," located less than 20 minutes from Cottonwood. After visiting and realizing the area's resemblance to Italy, he relocated. Within a few years, he was experimenting with growing grapes in the rich soil and had become as famous for his wine as he is for his music. Visit here and you just might find yourself saying you're living la dolce vita – the sweet life.