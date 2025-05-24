This 'Houston Oddity' Is An Abandoned Texas Temple With Unique Architecture And A Sad Tale
So you've come to Houston, which greets you with its sleek, modern skyscrapers and swanky hotels like the historic, park-like Houstonian. While downtown Houston is buzzing with activity and full of unique Texas gems, including the Buffalo Bayou Park, an echoing sanctuary filled with art and mystique, the city's suburbs are quieter and pretty nondescript — except for one peculiar building with a golden dome that rises over the low, gabled roofs of the surrounding residential neighborhood. The building is hard to miss. It's known as the Palace of the Golden Orbs, and its unusual appearance has drawn eyes in the suburb of Alief since the late 1990s, though it was never finished.
Called "a Houston oddity" by HubPages writer Peggy Woods, the palace attracts many onlookers who note its bizarre façade, but its history is equally bizarre. It was the vision of a woman named Kwai Fun Wong, who had moved to Houston from Hong Kong. Wong intended the site to be part of a utopian complex that would serve members of a niche Taoist organization she led. Wong's vision was cut short, though, when she was deported back to Hong Kong after an incident leading to the denial of her residency petition. But that's just scratching the surface of Wong's story and the history of the Palace of the Golden Orbs.
Why the Palace of the Golden Orbs was built (and abandoned)
The Wu-Wei Tien Tao Association (or Tien Tao) came to Houston in the mid-1980s, by way of its leader, Qian Ren, aka Master Cheung. Based on Taoism, the religious sect has a peaceful belief system, which includes finding some truth in all religions. Wong was Master Cheung's disciple and later became his successor when Cheung died in 1999. Before his death, Wong had already initiated construction of the Palace of the Golden Orbs. More than just a temple of worship, it was supposed to be a sprawling complex with a daycare, residences, and even shopping for Tien Tao followers.
After Cheung's death, Wong flew to Hong Kong to attend his funeral. At the time, she had a pending application for permanent residence in the U.S. Her departure to Hong Kong, although a temporary leave, was seen as abandoning the application. She was later arrested and deported. Before deportation, Wong experienced harsh treatment that violated her spiritual vows. Ever since her deportation, the palace has remained incomplete, except for the massive temple sanctuary, with its golden sphere and two large staircases on the sides stretching from the ground to the roof.
How to see the Palace of the Golden Orbs
Unfortunately, the public can't enter the Palace of the Golden Orbs because it's fenced off. However, it's still extraordinary to behold from the outside. The temple is surprisingly well-preserved, having largely escaped vandalism. Oddly enough, though you can't go inside the orb yourself, you can see its interior in Solange's "Don't Touch My Hair" music video (around the three-minute mark). You'll find the site listed on Google Maps as the Chong Hua Sheng Mu Holy Palace. It's about a 45-minute drive from Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport.
The surrounding area of Alief is a calmer part of Houston. It's home to several nice parks, like Trailside Park and Arthur Storey Park, both of which are under a 15-minute drive from the palace. On select Thursdays, you can browse the Urban Harvest Mobile Farmers' Market, held at the HOPE Clinic, about seven minutes from the Palace of the Golden Orbs. While in Houston, also consider stopping by Christie's Seafood and Steaks, Houston's oldest restaurant and a Gulf Coast seafood gem.