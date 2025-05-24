This 'Houston Oddity' Is An Abandoned Texas Temple With Unique Architecture And A Sad Tale

So you've come to Houston, which greets you with its sleek, modern skyscrapers and swanky hotels like the historic, park-like Houstonian. While downtown Houston is buzzing with activity and full of unique Texas gems, including the Buffalo Bayou Park, an echoing sanctuary filled with art and mystique, the city's suburbs are quieter and pretty nondescript — except for one peculiar building with a golden dome that rises over the low, gabled roofs of the surrounding residential neighborhood. The building is hard to miss. It's known as the Palace of the Golden Orbs, and its unusual appearance has drawn eyes in the suburb of Alief since the late 1990s, though it was never finished.

Called "a Houston oddity" by HubPages writer Peggy Woods, the palace attracts many onlookers who note its bizarre façade, but its history is equally bizarre. It was the vision of a woman named Kwai Fun Wong, who had moved to Houston from Hong Kong. Wong intended the site to be part of a utopian complex that would serve members of a niche Taoist organization she led. Wong's vision was cut short, though, when she was deported back to Hong Kong after an incident leading to the denial of her residency petition. But that's just scratching the surface of Wong's story and the history of the Palace of the Golden Orbs.