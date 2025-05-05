Montana's Secret Scenic Area Is A Dream Destination For Photographer's And Recreation Enthusiasts

Despite its lower profile, the Terry Badlands Wilderness Study Area has some of the best things to do in Montana outside of Glacier National Park. Across the Terry Badlands, you can find several miles of gorgeous hiking trails and backcountry roads. If you're in the mood for off-roading, the stunning, 13-mile Terry Badlands Scenic View Road is an excellent scenic drive to the panoramic Badlands Overlook. If you want to explore the region on foot, the Terry Badlands' main hiking attraction is the 5.5-mile Calypso Trail, perfect for both backcountry hikes and off-road vehicles.

The park's trails provide superb tours of the complex geographic features of the Terry Badlands region, including up-close views of natural arches, pinnacles, mesas, and large escarpments. For example, just off the Calypso Trail, you can find the one-mile Natural Bridges Trail, which (as its name suggests) showcases the park's wonderful collection of natural rock bridges. Across the Terry Badlands trails, you may also see some of the region's resident wildlife, including mule deer, pronghorn, and elk. You may even find some historical treasures, like graffiti etched into the rocks by U.S. troops back in the 1800s!

The Terry Badlands Wilderness Study Area is located close to the small Montana community of Terry. If you're looking to stay overnight, Terry is home to the historic Kempton Hotel, the oldest continuously operating hotel in Montana! Otherwise, you can camp out overnight at nearby campsites like the Terry RV Oasis. No matter your preference, the Terry Badlands are sure to provide a national park punch, despite their smaller package!