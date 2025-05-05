Montana's Secret Scenic Area Is A Dream Destination For Photographer's And Recreation Enthusiasts
While the United States has plenty of incredible landscapes ranging from mountains to wetlands to scenic coastlines, arguably the most uniquely beautiful example of North America's rugged geography is a type of terrain called "badlands." Badlands are found across the Midwestern and Western United States, nowhere more famously than South Dakota's self-descriptive Badlands National Park. But you can also find gorgeous badlands in lesser-known places like North Dakota's secret and rugged Little Missouri State Park. One of the best places to experience America's remarkable badlands without the national park crowds is Montana's under-the-radar Terry Badlands Wilderness Study Area.
Located just under three hours from the Billings-Logan International Airport, the Terry Badlands are an unsung wonder of Montana's impressive geography. Unlike the rolling Rocky Mountain terrain of Montana icons like Glacier National Park, the Terry Badlands are located in a relatively flat and prairie-like region of Eastern Montana. But despite its lack of elevation, this area has a surprisingly full treasure trove of gorgeous scenery. The Terry Badlands display the same evocative and oddly beautiful badlands formations that you'll find in national parks like Badlands and Theodore Roosevelt in South and North Dakota, respectively. At the same time, the preserve's lack of national park recognition makes it the perfect place for photographers and adventurers to capture national park-quality scenes without national park-level crowds.
Terry Badlands offers national park views in a humble, remote BLM site
With its immense size and literal "Big Sky Country," Montana has plenty of underrated wonders to go along with its more famous attractions. Venturing outside of popular spots like Glacier or Yellowstone, you might find something like Montana's underrated Bridger Canyon tucked away in the Rocky Mountains. Montana's scenic beauty is much more than its famed mountain destinations, as the Terry Badlands demonstrate. Badlands are a unique type of topography indicative of flatter prairie regions and deserts, rather than monumental mountain peaks. In most cases, badlands form when softer, clay-heavy soil endures long-term erosion and forms into a complex (and often colorful) stretch of ravines, gullies, buttes, and other distinctive geological formations like hoodoos. Despite their name, badlands are often anything but bad. In fact, their complex geological features, large-scale views, and often vibrant coloration place badland formations among the best subjects for nature photography across the varied American landscape.
The Terry Badlands Wilderness Study Area more than holds its own against the scenic views in Badlands, Theodore Roosevelt, and Petrified Forest National Parks. The preserve's 44,000 acres protect epic views of colorful clay-laden terrain interspersed with cliffs, spires, buttes, and natural rock bridges, all decorated with a unique ecosystem of wildflowers, yucca, and juniper plants. Even better, the Terry Badlands is just north of the famed Yellowstone River as it flows from its namesake national park further west. Altogether, the Terry Badlands offer photo-worthy views from every angle that truly capture the authentic, rugged character of the American West.
The Terry Badlands have some of Montana's unsung outdoor adventures
Despite its lower profile, the Terry Badlands Wilderness Study Area has some of the best things to do in Montana outside of Glacier National Park. Across the Terry Badlands, you can find several miles of gorgeous hiking trails and backcountry roads. If you're in the mood for off-roading, the stunning, 13-mile Terry Badlands Scenic View Road is an excellent scenic drive to the panoramic Badlands Overlook. If you want to explore the region on foot, the Terry Badlands' main hiking attraction is the 5.5-mile Calypso Trail, perfect for both backcountry hikes and off-road vehicles.
The park's trails provide superb tours of the complex geographic features of the Terry Badlands region, including up-close views of natural arches, pinnacles, mesas, and large escarpments. For example, just off the Calypso Trail, you can find the one-mile Natural Bridges Trail, which (as its name suggests) showcases the park's wonderful collection of natural rock bridges. Across the Terry Badlands trails, you may also see some of the region's resident wildlife, including mule deer, pronghorn, and elk. You may even find some historical treasures, like graffiti etched into the rocks by U.S. troops back in the 1800s!
The Terry Badlands Wilderness Study Area is located close to the small Montana community of Terry. If you're looking to stay overnight, Terry is home to the historic Kempton Hotel, the oldest continuously operating hotel in Montana! Otherwise, you can camp out overnight at nearby campsites like the Terry RV Oasis. No matter your preference, the Terry Badlands are sure to provide a national park punch, despite their smaller package!