Situated In Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains Is A Progressive Town With Vintage Finds, Festivals, And Views
For those who maintain that small towns must be uneventful, desolate areas with little to offer, Hillsville is happy to prove them wrong. It is set in the picturesque Blue Ridge Mountains, which boasts unique retreats like the quiet river town of Buchanan and the youthful college town of Blacksburg. Providing easy access to I-77, Hillsville feels worlds away from the urban grind while still keeping it within reach. It's no exaggeration that this warm community of under 3,000 residents has something for everyone.
Hillsville is a choice destination for people seeking to experience history and take a piece of it home with them, along with those who want to throw their worries to the wind, soak up fantastic views, and take part in exciting festivals year-round. Accessing the town by air or by car is a cinch, with Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport a little over an hour away. Convenient access to this land of vintage treasures merely enhances its appeal, making it a must-see delightful Blue Ridge Mountain town.
Hillsville is imbued with historic charm
Whether you're a history buff, someone who enjoys collecting vintage stuff, or a little of both, Hillsville will gladly take you back in time. With 14 historic buildings spanning roughly 50 acres, it's no wonder that the Hillsville Historic District is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Housed in the Carroll County Courthouse is the Carroll County Historical Society and Museum, where you'll discover everything from an extensive Civil War collection to Native American artifacts. Rising five stories is the restored Hale-Wilkinson-Carter Home, which dates back to 1845 and is open for scheduled tours. Among the other highlights are a jail dating from 1936 and a former bank building opened in 1907.
Given Hillsville's deep historical roots, it's no wonder so many local shops hawk antiques. And it's always fun to be able to score and bring home some vintage souvenirs, isn't it? Head to the Auction House to bid on an item before it slips away, visit The Barn Shop to scoop up a unique antique (or bring yours to be repaired and restored), or make your way to the Hillmont Mercantile, a former hotel, to browse the shelves and unwind in a rocker on the front porch.
Take in fantastic Hillsville views and festivals
Year-round activities in or near Hillsville abound, so you can rest assured you won't have any trouble filling up that itinerary. If you plan to be here over Memorial Day or Labor Day weekend, the Hillsville Labor Day Flea Market & Gun Show is a must. Encompassing the entire town, it features a wide array of vendors selling everything from furniture and gadgets to tools and books. A summertime extravaganza, Front Porch Fest draws guests in with four days of family-friendly activities including camping, yoga, and more. Roughly a 30-minute drive away in downtown Mount Airy is the Budbreak Wine & Craft Beer Festival, where great food, drinks, music, and entertainment culminate in a spectacular spring event.
Hillsville offers superb views of the Blue Ridge Mountains, accessible through various trails and picturesque drives, including the Blue Ridge Parkway. In particular, the Rock Castle Gorge Overlook provides panoramic vistas seemingly custom-made for Instagram. Near Mount Rogers and Whitetop Mountain, Virginia's two highest mountains, is Grayson Highlands State Park, brimming with wild ponies and cooling streams.