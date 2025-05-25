Situated In Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains Is A Progressive Town With Vintage Finds, Festivals, And Views

For those who maintain that small towns must be uneventful, desolate areas with little to offer, Hillsville is happy to prove them wrong. It is set in the picturesque Blue Ridge Mountains, which boasts unique retreats like the quiet river town of Buchanan and the youthful college town of Blacksburg. Providing easy access to I-77, Hillsville feels worlds away from the urban grind while still keeping it within reach. It's no exaggeration that this warm community of under 3,000 residents has something for everyone.

Hillsville is a choice destination for people seeking to experience history and take a piece of it home with them, along with those who want to throw their worries to the wind, soak up fantastic views, and take part in exciting festivals year-round. Accessing the town by air or by car is a cinch, with Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport a little over an hour away. Convenient access to this land of vintage treasures merely enhances its appeal, making it a must-see delightful Blue Ridge Mountain town.