Montana's River Canyon With Secret Springs, Soaring Eagles, And Incredible Recreation Is A Wild Wonder
The Bad Rock Canyon in Montana is just one of those hidden gems filled with a vast array of wild outdoor adventures. In winter, its ice walls shimmer with rainbow hues, while the rest of the year reveals cottonwood forests, wetlands stretching as far as the eye can see, and natural springs that still provide fresh water to nearby communities. Today, it's also a protected habitat for local wildlife such as grizzly bears, white-tailed deer, moose, and nesting bald eagles who call this river canyon their home.
Bad Rock Canyon is also the gateway for the Crown of the Continent: Glacier National Park. Although it is often overshadowed by its unmatched neighbor, the canyon's steep cliffs carved by the Flathead River still offer an incredible mix of scenic beauty and outdoor recreation. As such, visitors to the canyon can enjoy sports like ice climbing in the winter, kayaking, hiking, or some peaceful fishing. Bad Rock can be found on Highway 2, roughly five miles from the underrated riverside city of Columbia Falls. Hungry Horse is also nearby, just over two miles away. If you're flying in, the closest airport is Glacier Park International (FCA) in Kalispell, about 12 miles away.
Whether you're passing through or seeking some exciting adventures, remember that "Bad Rock Canyon is an ecological treasure," as stated by the Flathead Land Trust. Visitors are urged to practice "Leave No Trace Principles" to ensure the canyon remains a wild haven for many more years to come.
What to do when exploring Bad Rock Canyon and surrounding areas
Although Bad Rock Canyon's Wildlife Management Area is closed during winter to protect species like grizzly bears, it reopens to visitors from May 15 through October. During the off-season, however, the overall area along Highway 2 still offers some great recreation opportunities to enjoy. In winter, frozen waterfalls near Bad Rock and Columbia Falls attract avid ice climbers training for Glacier National Park. These beautiful frozen walls are also popular among photographers and Instagrammers searching for the perfect shot.
Once the area reopens in spring, the scenic trails along the canyon's Wildlife Management Area become ideal for hiking, biking, and observing the protected wildlife there. The trails can be accessed both from Columbia Falls and from Highway 2. Hiking these trails can also be done alongside your beloved pets, but remember to keep dogs on a leash and stay bear-aware at all times.
For those interested in watersports, Glacier Clear Water offers some exciting kayaking and paddleboarding rentals 10 minutes away from Glacier National Park. The company's guided tours take you along the Flathead River, Lake McDonald, and Hungry Horse Reservoir, among others. Wild River Adventures — located on Highway 2 in West Glacier — also provides rafting opportunities within the park. Lastly, Glacier Zip Line in Columbia Falls offers seven different tours atop the beautiful scenery of Flathead River and, of course, Bad Rock Canyon.
Places to eat and rest near Bad Rock Canyon
As incredible as it would be to camp under the stars surrounded by the beautiful cliffs of Bad Rock Canyon, camping in the area is not allowed. But fret not, as Columbia Falls and Hungry Horse offer great lodging options for when you're done exploring the canyon. For example, consider Bad Rock Bed and Breakfast, located just under six miles away in Columbia Falls. This picturesque place offers guests wonderful views of the Whitefish Mountains, free parking, breakfast, and even some hiking opportunities in the surrounding area. There are only nine rooms at this lodge, so a peaceful stay is guaranteed.
Alternatively, the Wonderstone at Glacier — also located along Highway 2 in Columbia Falls — offers a somewhat more luxurious stay, and the Mini Golden Inns Motel in Hungry Horse provides guests with comfortable rooms with amenities that include free parking, WiFi, and air conditioning, among others. They are also pet-friendly. However, if you're still set on sleeping under the stars, venture another two and a half hours northward to Cracker Lake's three unmatched campgrounds. It's a bit away from the Bad Rock Canyon, but it could be a fine option to consider.
Some places to eat in the vicinity of Bad Rock Canyon include Willows Huckleberryland in Hungry Horse. They offer delicious lunch and breakfast options as well as some sweet treats like pies. The Huckleberry Patch, also in Hungry Horse, serves burgers and sandwiches along with huckleberry pies and delicious milkshakes. Carolyn's Cafe is also located on Highway 2, and they offer customers more well-rounded, home-cooked meals.