North America's Lavender Capital Is A Charming Washington Town With Summer Blooms And Waterside Retreats
You don't have to travel to the South of France to live out your fantasy of frolicking through fragrant lavender fields. Nestled on Washington's Olympic Peninsula, only 30 minutes by ferry to Victoria and a 2-hour drive from Seattle, British Columbia, Sequim has made a name for itself as "North America's Lavender Capital." Every summer, this small town wows flower-seekers with countless acres of blooms and romantic farms that look straight out of a cottagecore Pinterest board.
Founded in 1913, Sequim wasn't always a lavender town. In the mid-1990s, farmers discovered that the area's fertile, well-drained soil and dry summer months create the ideal conditions for growing sun-loving lavender. The towering Olympic Mountains intercept rain-bearing clouds, giving Sequim a Mediterranean climate between May and early October. However, the cool, wet winters bring enough rain to keep the entire area lush and picture-perfect.
A quick look at the City of Sequim's event calendar shows a festival or market every weekend between late spring and summer, but the best time to visit is in July during the annual Sequim Lavender Festival. This multi-day festival celebrates all things lavender with farm tours, demonstrations, live music, food stalls, and hundreds of vendors from across the Northwest. Besides lavender, Sequim is also known for its farm-to-table restaurants, thriving arts scene, and easy access to the stunning scenery of Dungeness Bay, Sequim Bay, and Olympic National Park. Plus, the pedestrian-friendly downtown boasts numerous local boutiques, ranging from curated home goods stores to artisan gift shops.
Tips for visiting Sequim's top lavender farms
You might wonder, "What makes Sequim the Lavender Capital of North America?" Well, it's home to over 25 farms, one of the largest concentrations of lavender farms in the U.S.. Like Moustiers-Sainte-Marie, one of France's most beautiful villages set amid fields of lavender, Sequim is surrounded by working farms, many of which offer pick-your-own lavender, housemade products, and scenic picnic areas. The best time to visit the farms is peak bloom season (late June through mid-August). However, the amount of blooms and timing vary from year to year, so it's best to contact the farms before your visit.
For effortless photo ops that will strike envy in the hearts of your most influencer-leaning friends, Jardin du Soleil Lavender Farm is a must-visit destination. Surrounded by protected forests, the 10-acre farm is a manicured oasis of Victorian gardens, friendly farm animals, fruit trees, and winding paths. Pitch your tent and enjoy the fields before visitors arrive, or check the calendar for events like "Brunch in the Blooms."
Stop by Lavender Connection for an impressive selection of pick-your-own lavender — over 50 varieties and 3,000 individual plants. In the farm store, visitors can sample 20 lavender essential oils made on the farm and learn about the extraction process. Or, visit In Bloom Lavender Farms, one of the oldest commercial lavender growers in the USA. This organic, family-run farm feels ultra boutique, and the chocolate lavender baking mix can't be missed.
Embark on outdoor adventures or relax along the waterfront near Sequim
The lavender gets all the attention, but Sequim is also the gateway to Olympic National Park, including the Hoh Rain Forest, one of the United States' largest rainforests with lush views. Hike through moss-covered groves that feel utterly primordial or camp in an old-growth forest along a rushing river. If you're short on time, the 1.2-mile Spruce Nature Trail showcases the Hoh Rain Forest at its most mossy, and it's almost completely flat.
If you are more interested in relaxing than hiking, head to one of Sequim's picturesque waterfront retreats overlooking Dungeness Bay or Sequim Bay. With views of the Olympic Mountains and 4.7 stars on Google, Juan de Fuca Cottages is the quintessential cottage getaway. Skyblue shingles and white trim adorn each waterfront cottage, while guests have access to Adirondack chairs, kayaks, and a pebble-strewn beach. However, Sea Cliff Gardens is your best choice for a luxurious bed and breakfast stay in a pristine Victorian mansion.
Sea Cliff Gardens is steps from the Olympic Discovery Trail, a 135-mile, breathtaking trail that bikers should visit at least once. Spanning the Olympic Peninsula, this route winds through farmland, along the Strait of Juan de Fuca, and scenic areas near the Dungeness Wildlife Refuge. Not a cyclist? Not to worry, walkers are also welcome.