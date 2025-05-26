North America's Lavender Capital Is A Charming Washington Town With Summer Blooms And Waterside Retreats

You don't have to travel to the South of France to live out your fantasy of frolicking through fragrant lavender fields. Nestled on Washington's Olympic Peninsula, only 30 minutes by ferry to Victoria and a 2-hour drive from Seattle, British Columbia, Sequim has made a name for itself as "North America's Lavender Capital." Every summer, this small town wows flower-seekers with countless acres of blooms and romantic farms that look straight out of a cottagecore Pinterest board.

Founded in 1913, Sequim wasn't always a lavender town. In the mid-1990s, farmers discovered that the area's fertile, well-drained soil and dry summer months create the ideal conditions for growing sun-loving lavender. The towering Olympic Mountains intercept rain-bearing clouds, giving Sequim a Mediterranean climate between May and early October. However, the cool, wet winters bring enough rain to keep the entire area lush and picture-perfect.

A quick look at the City of Sequim's event calendar shows a festival or market every weekend between late spring and summer, but the best time to visit is in July during the annual Sequim Lavender Festival. This multi-day festival celebrates all things lavender with farm tours, demonstrations, live music, food stalls, and hundreds of vendors from across the Northwest. Besides lavender, Sequim is also known for its farm-to-table restaurants, thriving arts scene, and easy access to the stunning scenery of Dungeness Bay, Sequim Bay, and Olympic National Park. Plus, the pedestrian-friendly downtown boasts numerous local boutiques, ranging from curated home goods stores to artisan gift shops.