Situated Between Houston And Galveston Is A Hidden Gulf Coast City In Texas Famed For Crave-Worthy Seafood
You better believe the city named after the great state of Texas is nothing short of spectacular. Texas City, located on the eastern Gulf Coast of the state, is conveniently located about 14 miles north of Galveston and around 40 miles south of Houston. The easiest way to get there is to fly into George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) or William P. Hobby (HOU) and drive from there. Both of these airports are in Houston, although Hobby is significantly closer.
As a vacation destination, Texas City has it all. There's a delightful downtown full of shopping and dining, a desirable arts scene, and a coastal location that brings plenty of water sports and adventure for thrill-seekers. And, sure as you can pull on a pair of cowboy boots, there's a delectable selection of freshly caught, mouthwatering seafood that will keep you coming back for more.
There are lots of delicious options to choose from, but a place like Boyd's Cajun Grill Express is a great one. Known for its zesty shrimp po-boys, boiled crawfish, fried catfish, and hush puppies, grab a to-go order from this takeout spot and head to a picnic with views of the water. If you prefer to cast your line from the shore or fish in deeper waters, you're sure to catch redfish, speckled trout, or flounder, and you can even buy live bait right next door at Boyd's One Stop.
Catch your favorite seafood in these restaurants
This is Texas, so you can anticipate the big, bold taste of succulent barbecue, authentic Tex-Mex, and all-American fare in restaurants in Texas City. But the seafood is over-the-top, with the finest Gulf brown shrimp, oysters, blue crab, and tasty red drum fish harvested in nearby waters. Whether the seafood is fried, sautéed in butter, steamed, or grilled, you'll crave these fresh-caught tastes.
You can't go wrong with Bag O' Crab for succulent shellfish, crawfish, crab, and shrimp sold by the pound. Try Terraza Mexican Bar and Grill for a refreshing margarita and tasty shrimp fajitas or seafood-stuffed jalapeños. Take a step back in time at Johnny's Seafood Cafe for seafood enchiladas and stuffed tilapia. Or sit outside and watch the boats come in as you dine on a salad topped with fried shrimp or a catfish po'boy at The Fish Spot.
Fun activities in Texas City
Head out to the Texas City Dike, a man-made 5.3-mile pier that reaches into Galveston Bay. Along it, you'll find picnic areas, fishing, and pretty beaches. Next door is the lovely Bay Street Park with walking and biking trails, a playground, and an 18-hole disc golf course. You can also visit the Thomas S. Mackey Nature Center, where you can learn about and even see local wildlife.
Thirsty for extreme sports? Go parasailing or jet skiing. Looking for something a little more relaxed? Take the kids to the Nessler Family Aquatics Center and let them cool off from the Texas sun in the swimming pool and water slides. For a resort vibe, you can check out Lago Mar. This 12-acre, crystal-clear, man-made pool is made to look like a beach and is perfect for swimming, kayaking, or just lounging around.
If you're looking for an educational activity, you can also visit the Texas City Museum. There, you can learn all about the city's history, including its resilience following a massive industrial disaster in 1947. Texas City is also a town that loves to party, so check its calendar for community events, parades, live music, food truck celebrations, and fun festivals.
For even more adventure, head over to nearby family-friendly Stewart Beach in Galveston, or make your way farther down the coast to mesmerizing and pristine Mustang Island State Park. Or head north from Texas City to the bustling Kemah boardwalk that's lined with waterfront shops, rides, and dining.