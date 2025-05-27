Situated Between Houston And Galveston Is A Hidden Gulf Coast City In Texas Famed For Crave-Worthy Seafood

You better believe the city named after the great state of Texas is nothing short of spectacular. Texas City, located on the eastern Gulf Coast of the state, is conveniently located about 14 miles north of Galveston and around 40 miles south of Houston. The easiest way to get there is to fly into George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) or William P. Hobby (HOU) and drive from there. Both of these airports are in Houston, although Hobby is significantly closer.

As a vacation destination, Texas City has it all. There's a delightful downtown full of shopping and dining, a desirable arts scene, and a coastal location that brings plenty of water sports and adventure for thrill-seekers. And, sure as you can pull on a pair of cowboy boots, there's a delectable selection of freshly caught, mouthwatering seafood that will keep you coming back for more.

There are lots of delicious options to choose from, but a place like Boyd's Cajun Grill Express is a great one. Known for its zesty shrimp po-boys, boiled crawfish, fried catfish, and hush puppies, grab a to-go order from this takeout spot and head to a picnic with views of the water. If you prefer to cast your line from the shore or fish in deeper waters, you're sure to catch redfish, speckled trout, or flounder, and you can even buy live bait right next door at Boyd's One Stop.